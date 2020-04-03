West Texas Food Bank welcomes donation from XTO Energy

The West Texas Food Bank received a needed shot in the arm Friday with a $100,000 donation from XTO Energy, a subsidiary of ExxonMobile.

In addition to the cash donation, ExxonMobil is supplying the fuels and other products that consumers, first responders and health care workers need to address the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release issued by the West Texas Food Bank.

“We at XTO Energy and at ExxonMobile felt it was important to reach out and support the West Texas Food Bank, especially through their Pantry Box program that they’re doing right now,” said Courtney Wardlaw, XTO Energy’s Public and Government Affairs Adviser. “This program is helping those that are most severely affected in the community during this crisis. For example, our seniors who cannot get out and go to the grocery store or are not mobile, anyone that may have lost their job or are having a hard time making ends meet right now. The food bank is stepping in to make sure these people have.”

Craig Stoker, director of communications for WTFB, said the donation comes at a crucial time. The West Texas Food Bank has been feeding families in Midland-Odessa region and the entire West Texas area for more than 35 years.

“Our model changed absolutely, completely overnight,” Stoker said. “We went from rocking along and serving the needs of our community to having lines that are just nothing like I’ve ever seen before.”

Wardlaw said the donation underscores XTO Energy’s commitment to community service.

“One of the things that is very important to us is to understand and address the needs of this community where we operate and where our employees call home,” she said. “That’s really important to us year in and year out, but especially during this current crisis. We continue to see the need for food and nutritious food across West Texas. With schools being closed, businesses closing and the unemployment rate going up, it’s taking a big toll on our community.

“West Texas Food Bank is an essential service right now. We can’t go without them helping those that are most severely affected. We felt like, as a company, we needed to stand up and support the food bank and help those who are less fortunate at this time.”

Stoker said a major problem caused by the pandemic is having less food available for donating from corporate partners. The food bank has lost the donation of roughly a third of the food it would normally receive from area grocery stores and must now pay to make up the difference.

“We made the decision that now is not an appropriate time to host a food drive,” he said. “We don’t want to have food taken off the shelves that our community needs. We don’t want people to buy more than they need just to donate to us. We’ve got relationships with grocers and buyers and partnerships with other banks in the state and nation where we can go out and buy what we need. That’s very important at a time like this.”

Another benefit, Stoker said, is being assured of receiving high-quality products to distribute.

“Donations like this give us the ability to bring in the food that we need and we know that that food is coming from a food-grade warehouse,” he said. “We know that they’re following safety standards. We know that when it’s delivered to our warehouse, it’s with the most care.

“We know when it gets to our warehouse that we’re taking the proper precautions, sanitizing our space. We are closed to the public at this point coming into our building, so we know who’s been in and out. We’re working with our staff to make sure that they’re following CDC guidelines. We want to make sure that we’re maintaining the high standards that we always have with the food that we’re passing out.”