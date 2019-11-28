Letters of Thanksgiving

Letters celebrating thanksgiving were written by second, third and fourth grade students in Lindsey Chelette and Niki Ramsey’s classes at First Odessa Christian Academy. They also drew the illustrations in today’s paper. We thank them and wish them, and you, a very happy Thanksgiving 2019.

Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things im thankfull for. I appreciate God my family and my school. Im especially thankfull for God because God made us but if he did not die for us then we would not be ulive. I also appreciate my family because my family lets me cat in the mornings and my family is very very nice. Finall, I’m grateful for my school because we learn uabout God but in publik schools you do not learn about God. As I enjoy this holiday season, I realis, that I have many reasons to be thankful. God my family my school are very important to me.

Maddox.

Thanksgiving reminde me of all I’m Thankful for. I appreciate needs, family and faith. I’m especially thank ful for needs because we have needs of course. If I’m hungry i’ll need food, drinks and a home. We have needs to because if we are cold we need protection and clothes. We kind of need money to like to buy food. I also appreciate family because mom and dad. If we didn’t have parents we will not be alive. if we didn’t have siblings we will be bored. We kind of need grandparents so when our parents are at work grandparents will watch us. Cosings are just for fun. finally I’m grateful for faith because we need God so we can pray to him for all the bad people are good Jesus died on the cross for our sin so we can be a little sin full. Cherch to praise God and Jesus to love him. If we didn’t have live we would not be here here. As I enjoy this holiday season. I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. Needs, family, and faith are very important to me.

Camilla Marquez

Thanksgiveing reminds me of all the thigs I’m thakfull for. I appreciate my family, faith and Friends I’m especially thakful for my famliy because they all love me and I love them. Thay take care of me when I am sick We have the best time ever we have so many memories They are the best I am so Thakful for Them I will nevr froget them. I also apprecite my friends because thay are so funny thay make me laugh so much thay always have my back when I get bullied we have so much fun we have laugh for faith because I love God he sent Jesu to die on the cros for us I ama child of God no matter what I will love them I will never forget them becase I my life to him. As I enjoy this holiday season I relize that I have many reasons to be thankful for my faith famiy and friends are very important to me.

Ofelia

Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I am thankful for. I appreciate fun, family, and faith. I’m especially thinkful for family because they always are there for me when I am sad. They help me be better at things like vollyball, math, reading, tae kwon do, and a lot more things. I love them so much. I also appreciate faith because God is amazing in all he does like take care of us, help us, perforoms miracles for us and is the most amazing father in the world and universe. Finally, I’m grateful for fun because fun is playing with frends, going to the moves, going to the trampoline park, family and friends is the most important part of fun and the holiday. As I enjoy this holiday season. I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful, Fun, family and faith are very important to me.

Sophie

Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciateciate God. My family, and my school. I’m especially thankful for God because he created me and you. He created everything. I olso appreciate my family becuase they give me food, shelter, and toys and a lot of others things.

Finally, I’m grateful for my school because they teach me about God and math. Writing and lots of subjects. As I enjoy this holiday season. I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. God, my family and my school are very important to me.

Mikayla

Thanksgiving remind my of all the things i’m thankful for. I apprecially God my family God he loves me. He made me he made earth he made my famies, he made wiate and food. I also appreciate my family they give me food and they love me. and they give me water. Finally i’m grateful for my school I get to lark about God and I get to larn about animals. As I enjoy this holidaseasons. I realiz that I have many reasons to be thankful God my family and my school are very important to me.

Brooke

Thanksgiving reminds me of all the things I’m thankful for. I appreciate God, my family, and my school. I’m especially thankful for God bucause he gives us live, love, emtines, and happynies. I also appreciate my family because they give me shelter, love, and every thing I want. Finaly I’m grateful for my school because they teach me everything I need to know like science, math, spelling, reading, social studies, and writing, and God.

As I enjoy this holiday season, I realize that I have many reasons to be thankful. God, my family, and my school are very important to me.

Khloe

Makenzie