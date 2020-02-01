Quick Hits Feb. 1

Free senior tax assistance

Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Tuesday through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave.

Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

Show

The Midland Pop Spot and Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center has scheduled a Valentine's Pop Spot Show preview party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Pop Spot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Bush Convention Center, 105 N.. Main St., Midland.

The event includes boutiques, custom smocked outfits for the kids, diamond jewelry and more.

Preview tickets are available at tinyurl.com/qkafjvl. All ticket proceeds will be donated directly back to MCRC. Preview Party tickets include access to Long Drink bar, raffles, MCRC children fashion show and get to shop the show before anyone else.

Go online for more information.

Auditions

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled auditions for Concertmaster and for Principal Violin II Feb. 24 location tba.

Application deadline is Feb. 10.

Minimum requirements: Candidates must hold a degree in violin performance.

Masters degree preferred.

For application details, visit tinyurl.com/yh2fc5h9.

For more information, email personnel@mosc.org.

STEAM Festival

Harmony Science Academy, 2755 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22.

There will be student projects, a live wax museum, art show, fun hands on activities for the whole family, Professionals of Odessa Lions Club will give free vision test for kids, science demonstrations and food.

The event is free and open to the public.

Call for entries

Odessa Arts & The City of Odessa are looking for artists from Odessa and Ector County for the 2020-21 Community Art Gallery at City Hall.

Go online to apply.

