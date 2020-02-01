  • February 1, 2020

Quick Hits Feb. 1 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Feb. 1

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, February 1, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits Feb. 1 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Free senior tax assistance

Free AARP tax assistance is being offered from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Tuesday through April 9 at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave.

Call to make appointment at 337-5281.

Show

The Midland Pop Spot and Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center has scheduled a Valentine's Pop Spot Show preview party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Pop Spot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Bush Convention Center, 105 N.. Main St., Midland.

The event includes boutiques, custom smocked outfits for the kids, diamond jewelry and more.

Preview tickets are available at tinyurl.com/qkafjvl. All ticket proceeds will be donated directly back to MCRC. Preview Party tickets include access to Long Drink bar, raffles, MCRC children fashion show and get to shop the show before anyone else.

Go online for more information.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/sg4f3wc

Auditions

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled auditions for Concertmaster and for Principal Violin II Feb. 24 location tba.

Application deadline is Feb. 10.

Minimum requirements: Candidates must hold a degree in violin performance.

Masters degree preferred.

For application details, visit tinyurl.com/yh2fc5h9.

For more information, email personnel@mosc.org.

STEAM Festival

Harmony Science Academy, 2755 N. Grandview Ave., has scheduled STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22.

There will be student projects, a live wax museum, art show, fun hands on activities for the whole family, Professionals of Odessa Lions Club will give free vision test for kids, science demonstrations and food.

The event is free and open to the public.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ro2jqeu

Call for entries

Odessa Arts & The City of Odessa are looking for artists from Odessa and Ector County for the 2020-21 Community Art Gallery at City Hall.

Go online to apply.

ON THE NET

>> publicartist.org/call.cfm?id=2590

Posted in on Saturday, February 1, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
35°
Humidity: 69%
Winds: W at 6mph
Feels Like: 30°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 41°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 71°/Low 47°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 45°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]