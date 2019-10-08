Tickets for the cross-town rivalry game on sale tomorrow

Odessa High School and Permian High School renew their football rivalry this Friday night, the 61st meeting between the two schools.
Tickets for the game go on sale Wednesday. In advance, tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for students. On Friday night at Ratliff Stadium, all tickets are $10. Here is the schedule for ticket sales this week:
- Wednesday: 6 a.m.–2 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium. Enter the stadium grounds from the north entrance. Each car in line will receive a number (only one number per car); numbers are then taken to the ticket booth in numerical order where that person can buy up to 10 tickets.
- Thursday, 7 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at the ECISD Administration ticket office.
- Friday, 7 a.m.–noon at the ECISD Administration ticket office.
- Friday, 6 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium. At this time, all tickets are $10.
