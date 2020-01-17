  • January 17, 2020

MOSC journey is from East to West - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

MOSC journey is from East to West

Concert is Jan. 25 at Wagner Noël

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: From East To West, a Masterworks concert by the MOSC.
  • When: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Ticket: wagnernoel.com
Repertoire
  • Guan Xia – Sorrowful Dawn Overture
  • Vaughan Williams – Tuba Concerto
  • Debussy – Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
  • Copland – Rodeo
More Information

Posted: Friday, January 17, 2020 4:00 am

MOSC journey is from East to West Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale’s next masterworks concert is promising a journey across the globe from China through Europe then returning to the USA.

The event, “From East to West,” is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Returning to the Permian Basin from his home in China, the MOSC welcomes Jiang Liu to guest conduct the opening overture “Sorrowful Dawn” by Guan Xia.

Liu previously taught for ECISD and was a violinist for the MOSC orchestra. An accomplished musician and life-long educator, he has devoted his life to music and conducted more than 100 Western master symphonic works in China, press materials from the MOSC detailed.

MOSC’s principal tuba Kevin Young will be featured in Vaughan Williams “Tuba Concerto.” Currently in his 13th season with the MOSC orchestra and member of the Lone Star Brass, Young is a United States Army Veteran and serves at Adjunct Faculty for the University of Texas Permian Basin and Midland College.

Completing the evening of musical travel is Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” ending with Aaron Copland’s very popular “Rodeo.”

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at mosc.org or wagnernoel.com. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID.

DINNER AND A SHOW!

This performance also features a chance to dine on good food and learn more about the program.

Patrons are invited to experience Symphony SoundBites, a pre-concert supper held before the performance in the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. By purchasing a ticket to this event, patrons will dine with Maestro Gary Lewis, Jiang Liu, and Kevin Young who provide an insider’s view of the evening’s program.

What’s on the menu? Homemade lasagna. SoundBites tickets may be purchased for $26 each by calling the Wagner Noël Box Office at 432-552-4437. Seating is limited and based on a first-come-first-serve basis. Deadline to purchase SoundBites tickets is Monday.

“From East To West” is sponsored by Midland Symphony Guild and Dr. James & Sharon Humphreys. For more information on MOSC events, visit mosc.org.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , on Friday, January 17, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Light Rain
35°
Humidity: 92%
Winds: ESE at 8mph
Feels Like: 28°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 35°
Cloudy with morning rain. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 54°/Low 29°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

sunday

weather
High 49°/Low 35°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]