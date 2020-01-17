MOSC journey is from East to West

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale’s next masterworks concert is promising a journey across the globe from China through Europe then returning to the USA.

The event, “From East to West,” is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

Returning to the Permian Basin from his home in China, the MOSC welcomes Jiang Liu to guest conduct the opening overture “Sorrowful Dawn” by Guan Xia.

Liu previously taught for ECISD and was a violinist for the MOSC orchestra. An accomplished musician and life-long educator, he has devoted his life to music and conducted more than 100 Western master symphonic works in China, press materials from the MOSC detailed.

MOSC’s principal tuba Kevin Young will be featured in Vaughan Williams “Tuba Concerto.” Currently in his 13th season with the MOSC orchestra and member of the Lone Star Brass, Young is a United States Army Veteran and serves at Adjunct Faculty for the University of Texas Permian Basin and Midland College.

Completing the evening of musical travel is Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” ending with Aaron Copland’s very popular “Rodeo.”

Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased at mosc.org or wagnernoel.com. Student tickets are free with a paying adult or valid college ID.

DINNER AND A SHOW!

This performance also features a chance to dine on good food and learn more about the program.

Patrons are invited to experience Symphony SoundBites, a pre-concert supper held before the performance in the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. By purchasing a ticket to this event, patrons will dine with Maestro Gary Lewis, Jiang Liu, and Kevin Young who provide an insider’s view of the evening’s program.

What’s on the menu? Homemade lasagna. SoundBites tickets may be purchased for $26 each by calling the Wagner Noël Box Office at 432-552-4437. Seating is limited and based on a first-come-first-serve basis. Deadline to purchase SoundBites tickets is Monday.

“From East To West” is sponsored by Midland Symphony Guild and Dr. James & Sharon Humphreys. For more information on MOSC events, visit mosc.org.