Deerings employee tests positive

An Odessa nursing home reported Wednesday that a team member who had previously tested negative for COVID-19 has now tested positive.

Deerings Nursing & Rehabilitation issued a news release detailing that a staff member is positive.

Governor Greg Abbott mandated that all nursing facility staff and residents had to be proactively tested for COVID-19. That testing took place at Deerings Nursing & Rehabilitation on May 19. Results from those tests were returned on May 21 and showed that all residents and staff were negative. An employee sought a second test and was positive.

Deerings Nursing & Rehabilitation is now working with local health authorities to determine a re-testing plan and investigate the full spread of the outbreak.

Staff and residents are wearing appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, a news release detailed.

Residents are having their temperatures checked and are being screened for COVID-19 related symptoms three times per day. Facility team members have educated residents on social distancing practices, infection control processes, and provided information on how to self-monitor and report symptoms to a nursing team member.

In Ector County on Wednesday 175 people were reported positive with 2,270 negative. A news release detailed that 110 are pending and that there have been 5 deaths.

The release noted that 110 have recovered. The total tested in Ector County is 2,555.