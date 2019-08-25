Da Vinci system helps surgeons

Dr. Donald Davenport said the purchase of a new surgical system by the Ector County Hospital District will help improve his longevity.

Not his own physical well-being, but his longevity as a surgeon. As the chairman of robotics with Medical Center Hospital, Davenport said the approval of the purchase of a new surgical system, to be used with their current system, will allow the hospital’s surgeons to not only minimize surgical entries, but help extend how long surgeons can practice.

“Long hours spent over the patient on your feet, it certainly requires some stamina,” Davenport said. “I think that it’s (the surgical equipment) a benefit for the surgeon in the long-term.”

During their scheduled meeting Aug. 6, the board of directors approved the purchase of a da Vinci XI Surgical System. The cost of the system is about $2.53 million. The purchase of the surgical system also included a surgical table to be used with the machine.

The da Vinci Xi is a surgical robot used to help surgeons perform less invasive surgeries while offering a high-definition 3D imagine, Davenport said. Cody McKee, director of surgical operations with MCH, said the maneuverability of the machines also allows surgeons to move around more freely. It also has a dual-console allowing for training for other surgeons, he added.

Both McKee and Davenport said one of benefits of the surgical systems is shorter recovery times for patients.

The da Vinci Xi system is not the first of its kind at Medical Center Hospital. Currently, if needed, surgeons can use the da Vinci SI system; however, McKee said the software for that model will not be supported after 2024. In the future, he added, the hospital hopes to have two Xi systems.

McKee said the Xi system is scheduled to start being used in September, and using both systems should allow hospital staff to schedule surgeries without worrying about the one of the machines being in use.

Davenport jokes that the systems are only assisting in surgeries, and the operation is still performed by a human.

“I think there’s a misconception of the robot doing the procedures,” Davenport said. “It’s still under control of the surgeon doing the operation.”

In addition to the purchase of the da Vinci Surgical System, the hospital board also approved the purchase of a Hush Slush unit for about $60,000.

McKee said the Hush Slush turns sterile water into sterile ice that is used during heart procedures to help reduce a heart’s need for oxygen and slow cellular damage. McKee said the equipment can also be used during transcatheter aortic heart valve replacement procedures, where surgeons repair a heart valve without removing the entire component.

On Average, McKee said, surgeons see about 20 heart cases a month.

“We always want to be prepared for anything,” McKee said.