Quick Hits Aug. 27

Coffee with a Cop

The Odessa Police Department has scheduled Coffee with a Cop from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday at McDonald's, 4115 N. Andrews Highway.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4zj7jsq

Exhibition reception

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sight and Feeling Photographs by Ansel Adams opening reception at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 24 at the museum.

The event is free and open to the public.

For information, call 550-9696.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

M.O.S Festival

The Museum of the Southwest's annual three-day juried arts festival will celebrate its 50th year Sept. 6-8 at the museum, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland.

Presented by Javaid and Vicky Anwar, SeptemberFest 2019: Fifty Years of Fest will feature up to 70 artists’ booths, live entertainment, a petting zoo and a broad range of activities for the whole family.

On Sept. 6, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., a Preview Party will take place at the historic Turner Mansion and the festivities continue on the front lawn.

There will be art displayed in tents, cocktails, dinner, live music, a silent auction and a SeptemberFest photo exhibition. Tables are limited and must be purchased in advance.

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 and from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 8.

SeptemberFest weekend provides entertainment for families and visitors of all ages. In addition to artists' booths, festival admission includes access to a variety of food trucks, live entertainment, and a wine and Beer Garden as a nod to the festival's past.

Go online or for more information, call 683-2882 or email info@MuseumSW.org.

ON THE NET

>> MuseumSW.org