SALSA OF THE GODS

Tortilla chips and salsa are deeply rooted in Texas tradition and one man is making sure store shelves around the world carry the official state snack of Texas.

Danny Mayans is a salsa fanatic but never dreamed he would wind up in the food industry.

Before launching the Salsa God brand, Mayans was working at a securitization law firm in New York when the 2008 financial crisis hit and forced him to switch fields altogether. He decided to study finance abroad in Paris to prepare for a career in investment banking.

He soon discovered the challenge behind finding some of his favorite food staples after about a month of living in Europe and took action to satisfy his cravings. Not having salsa was not an option.

“I grew up in Odessa eating Mexican food and chips and salsa all my life,” Mayans said.

Family trips to visit relatives throughout different regions in Mexico like Ciudad Juarez, Jalisco and Yucatan have also played a part in shaping his palate.

“I called up some relatives on my dad’s side of the family from Mexico and I got some family recipes,” he said. “I started tinkering around with them and making my own salsa back in 2010.”

He followed through on his plans to work in finance when he returned to the United States and brought his customized salsa recipe to gatherings and barbeques with friends. The light bulb for the Salsa God business venture went off in his head after people began to request purchasing salsa from him.

“I started production of the salsa in 2015 at a shared commercial kitchen called Entrepreneur Space and I basically rented a portion of the commercial kitchen for an eight-hour shift,” Mayans said. “I would actually make the salsa myself. In the course of one shift, the most I ever made was 500 jars.”

Mayans was working a full-time job while trying to launch his business, but ultimately gave his full attention to his entrepreneurial pursuit soon after Whole Foods agreed to be a distributor in 2016.

Salsa God is now available in more than 2,000 stores throughout the U.S. and Australia; the product will also be exported to Canada later this year. The salsa can be found in stores like H-E-B, Albertsons and Safeway.

There are currently five flavors listed on the Salsa God website: medium fire roasted red, hot fire roasted red, smoky garlic chipotle, medium salsa verde and hot salsa verde. A sixth flavor featuring Sriracha chili sauce is anticipated to debut this fall.

“I think a big reason why Salsa God is successful is because of my customers…and now there is a way to include them in the actual company,” he said.

Salsa God has opened the door for those interested in supporting the brand using equity crowdfunding where investors are offered shares in the company in return for their investment.

Mayans has a minimum funding goal of $25,000 on the equity investing platform Republic, which must be raised by Nov. 1 or all investments will be refunded. He has raised $6,000 as of Tuesday.