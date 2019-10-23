God’s Way hopes to see consistent turnout

Roy Perkins, the group leader at God’s Way Ministry and pastor at Casa De Mi Padre, said there have been as many as 900 people in attendance to as few as 90.

However, Perkins hopes to swing the attendance on an upward trend with a 70s Party beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Salvation Army Gym. Perkins said he’s encouraging people to dress in 70s clothes as there will be a cash prize for best costume.

“It’s going to be exciting to have kids and adults dress up,” Perkins said. “We can sit back and laugh at the old styles and see how some of those old styles are coming back. We are going to have a good time.”

The event is free to the public and it will feature food, music, games and free gifts.

Before each party, volunteers from God’s Way conduct door-to-door outreach in areas of the community that have been deemed troublesome by members of the nonprofit organization.

God’s Way is set to target specific areas of Odessa where the crime rate and drug or alcohol use is high. Perkins is choosing areas that he said he personally knows have high crime, drug or alcohol rates. Perkins exited gang life in Odessa nearly 20 years ago.

Perkins said the parties and outreach have helped change the lives of many people.

“We’ve had several occasions where people were in a really bad place in their life,” Perkins said. “I remember one person that was getting ready to commit suicide, but something told her to stop by our party. It just so happens at that party we had a message about suicide. She broke down into tears and she didn’t go through with it.”