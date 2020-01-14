  • January 14, 2020

UTPB partners with UTHealth to expand MBA opportunities - Odessa American

UTPB partners with UTHealth to expand MBA opportunities

Posted: Tuesday, January 14, 2020 4:17 pm

The University of Texas Permian Basin has announced a new partnership with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Public Health.

Together, the two UT System universities will offer students the opportunity to simultaneously earn a graduate certificate in public health while earning a master of business administration.

“This partnership provides a pathway to earn two important credentials. Students will now be able to earn their MBA degree and a graduate-level public health certificate in 46 total credits. Previously this path would have required students to earn their degree and certificate separately. This partnership will save students both time and money,” UT Permian Basin Professor of Management William Fannin said in a news release.

The need for healthcare professionals continues to grow in West Texas, the release said.

UTPB President Sandra Woodley said in the release that this degree program will meet the needs of those looking for management level positions in public health, healthcare organizations and hospital administration.

Students who graduate under this program will earn their MBA from UT Permian Basin and a Graduate Certificate in Public Health from UTHealth School of Public Health.

