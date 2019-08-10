  • August 10, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 10

Posted: Saturday, August 10, 2019 6:00 am

Army of Awareness

Permian Basin Airsoft and Relay For Life of the Permian Basin have scheduled Army of Awareness to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Permian Basin Airsoft, 2315 E. Front St., Midland.

Legal Clinics for veterans

Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans has scheduled Legal Clinics for veterans from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug 27 and Nov. 12 at Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, 212 N. Main St., Ste. 101, Midland.

The clinics offer free legal advice to U.S. veterans and their spouses on civil matters including child support/custody, divorce, veterans’ benefits, landlord/tenant, wills/estate planning, federal tax issues, driver’s license restoration and expunctions. Applicants must schedule an appointment and will be prescreened for financial eligibility.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 686-0647.

Gala Fundraiser

The George W. Bush Childhood Home has scheduled a Big Band Bash Gala Fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, Pavilion, Amphitheater, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

The event will include cocktails, dinner, dancing and a silent auction.

Dinner will be provided by the Midland Meat Market and the Classic Swing Band of Dallas will provide the music entertainment.

Sponsorships are available. The fundraiser helps support the history of the George W. Bush Childhood Home.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, call 685-1112 or email GWBHOME@bushchildhoodhome.org

Recycle Fashion Show

Keep Odessa Beautiful is taking registrations for the fifth annual Recycle Fashion Show featuring Gust Judge Daniel Esquivel from Project Runway from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Marriott Odessa.

Designers must design their pieces by reducing, reusing and recycling materials.

Sponsorship tables are available. For details, visit tinyurl.com/y6zaqe8n. Payment options: Make checks payable to Keep Odessa Beautiful, 119 W. 4th St. Suite 203, Odessa, TX 79761 or https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/2033441.

For guidelines or more information, call Alma Angeles at 335-4686. Go online to register.

