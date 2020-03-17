Churches close, livestream services

Unprecedented in modern times, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing area churches to lock their doors and resort to social media to reach the faithful.

Some had shut down Sunday while others were still considering the painful decision Tuesday, but spokesmen said the transition would be somewhat eased because their services were already being livestreamed on their websites and FaceBook pages.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church held regular Masses last Sunday and was awaiting a decision from Bishop Michael Sis of San Angelo about this weekend.

Pastor Mark Woodruff said the crisis had been addressed at the north side church. “We told our parishioners that they should stay home if they felt ill or vulnerable,” he said.

“We livestream on our parish website and on FaceBook at ‘St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.’ There are other churches with that name, but ours is identifiable by the photos.”

Referring to the Black Death bubonic plague pandemic in Europe from 1343-51, Father Woodruff said, “This is virtually unprecedented, going back to medieval times when they had to discourage people from being together and closed churches.”

Asked if shuttering the church would discourage people from returning when the crisis passes, Woodruff said, “I hope it will increase their longing for God and that they will be even more fervent when they come back.

“We live in a complicated world with the stressful moments and tragedies that come. I think of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans and people in the areas with tornadoes that tear their cities up. But it’s a part of life.”

Mission Dorado Baptist Church Pastor Del Traffanstedt compared the situation to the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, which infected 500 million people worldwide and killed as many as 50 million. “We haven’t seen anything like it in 102 years,” he said.

“That was the last time in the United States when the government asked the churches to close and they did not meet. I served in Houston during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and we did things there to connect with our members. I’m in contact with pastors from all over Texas. We’re thinking our way through this together, giving one another advice and seeing what works for people.”

The Rev. Traffanstedt said Mission Dorado leaders would convene Tuesday night and announce their decision Wednesday if they would take a livestream-only approach. He said the services are livestreamed on FaceBook at @missiondoradobaptistchurch and on the church’s website at missiondorado.com.

“Our deacons, Sunday school teachers and staff are personally calling members to check on them because it’s important to keep our community during this time,” he said.

The First Baptist Church held its regular services last Sunday but will be closed for at least two weeks, Executive Pastor Steve Crone said.

Along with TV broadcasts from 11 a.m. to noon Sunday on KMID, Channel 2, of the previous week’s service and on Channel 72 of the live 10:30 a.m. service, the downtown church livestreams on FaceBook at “fbcodessa” and on its website, fbcodessa.com, where you may click on the button at the top right that says “livestream.”

“We will wait and see what the recommendations are after two weeks,” the Rev. Crone said.

The First United Methodist Church was still considering its course, but it livestreams its 11 a.m. Sunday praise service on FaceBook at “fumcodessa.”

“We’ll make a decision in the next two days,” said Church Secretary Sylvia Watts.

CrossRoads Fellowship Administrative Assistant Mandy Olvera said her church’s leadership was reviewing the situation Tuesday, but would keep livestreaming on its website, which has an app to access its services, and on FaceBook at “crossroadsodessa.”