  • December 11, 2019

Rabbi presents program on Jewish religious texts

Rabbi presents program on Jewish religious texts

Discussion part of Ellen Noël lecture series

If You Go
  • What: Thursday night lecture series, “Jewish Religious Texts Discussion and Demonstration” by Rabbi Sidney Zimelman
  • When: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.
  • Where: Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd.

Rabbi presents program on Jewish religious texts By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Even at 86 years old, Rabbi Sidney Zimelman considers himself a student with plenty left to learn.

Zimelman will share some of that learning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the Ellen Noël Art Museum’s Thursday night lecture series, presenting a program on Jewish religious texts in which he discusses his own creative practice in scribing and illustrating the Ketubot, Jewish marriage contracts.

“What I’m going to deal with mainly would be illuminated manuscripts as reflected during the early centuries,” Zimelman said. “The beginning would be probably the ninth or 10th century going through probably the 15th.

“We’re dealing with many Hebrew manuscripts as reflected in religious materials, especially marriage documents, scriptures, Haggadot — the Passover books — and illuminated Bibles.”

Kristi Reese, the Ellen Noël’s collection-creative support specialist, said the lecture series is a regular part of the museum’s offerings.

“The museum is open late every Thursday until 8 p.m.,” Reese said. “We tend to often pair our programming with exhibitions. We just had the public opening of our Sacred Scripts exhibition (which runs through Feb. 23) and Rabbi Zimelman is the first program to go with it.

“We’re preparing kids’ classes. We’re going to have someone from the Smithsonian fly down and have a discussion about the artwork there. We’ll have a screening related to the exhibition, musical performances and workshops on calligraphy and things like that. It’s pretty loaded. We try to do a lot of things tied to that.”

Zimelman said the message of his lecture is to, “show how from the earliest manuscripts, the subject matter that is used for illustration, the materials that are used by artists, whether they belong to guilds or not, and the illustrative subjects that are being used.”

Zimelman is no stranger to Odessa, having served as rabbi for Temple Beth-El from 2008-2011, commuting from his Fort Worth home to conduct services about twice a month. He is now the synagogue’s rabbi emeritus.

Odessa was just the last stop in a career that included serving congregations in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York; Schenectady, N.Y.; Cincinnati and Fort Worth.

Born in Poland — his family emigrated to Canada before the outbreak of World War II — Zimelman is largely self taught as an artist, but did receive some formal training while attending yeshiva in New York.

“When I was a student in my earlier days, I studied mostly religious matters, like a parochial school,” he said. Since I had talent in art — at least, they told me so, and I had to believe them if they told me — I did that as a kid in the early school grades.

“I took not a course, but direction and guidance in the Lower East Side of New York in what’s famously known as the Arts Educational Building.”

Just three weeks into his art education, Zimelman was given the choice of remaining at the yeshiva or giving up his religious education to pursue art.

“That immediately sealed my rabbinic training so that I concentrated all of my time in rabbinic texts and scripture and theology,” he said. “I’ve always done artwork in the summer time. I drew ketubot, marriage contracts. I don’t do them for everyone, but I did them for five children and now I do it for my grandchildren — I have two coming up.

“I have illustrations of some of the artwork that I’ve done. What I’m going to demonstrate is where I go from conception into an illustration into the actual painting. I formulate a concept for this special religious contract between husband and wife. And I do the calligraphy, as well. I have for a long time been actively engaged in the investigation of materials used and illustrations that might be appropriate for such a religious document.”

Zimelman said his studies have ranged beyond marriage contracts to other religious documents.

“I have in my possession a number of Passover books called Haggadot, which are used in a Passover Seder,” he said. “These are works of art. In the early days, they had an iconoclastic approach to art. Nothing revealed. They believed more in conceptualization of the rules and ideology than in the physical arts. That has its origins in the Second Commandment, where it says ‘you shall make no manner of form or image whether here on Earth or above in heaven.’”

