TxDOT planning the future of transportation in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled a public meeting to discuss future needs in the Odessa District.

The TxDOT meeting is planned from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the UTPB CEED Building, Room 1210 in Midland.

TxDOT is hosting a second round of public meetings to gather public input that will be essential to developing the state’s long-range transportation plan, which helps inform the direction for the future of Texas’ multimodal transportation system, a TxDOT press release detailed.

The Texas Transportation Plan 2050, or TTP 2050, will reportedly guide TxDOT’s planning and programming for the next 30 years and set long-range goals for all forms of transportation.

Texans who are unable to attend the meetings in person can participate online by visiting www.txdot.gov and searching for “TTP 2050”. TxDOT is providing an interactive survey to gather public input. The virtual open house also features a transportation usage survey.

To receive information or submit comments, email TTP_2050@txdot.gov or call the toll free messaging center at 1-855-TEXAS50 (839-2750). All meeting materials will be available at www.txdot.gov via searching “TTP 2050” on the site.

Online surveys will close Friday, Nov. 15 and public comments will be accepted throughout the development of the TTP 2050 until early 2020. Written comments can be submitted via email at TTP_2050@txdot.gov or by USPS mail.