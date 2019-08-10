What's Going On Aug. 10

ODESSA

A Parks Legado Farmers Market has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon today at the Parks Legado Town Center Plaza, 7260 E. Highway 191. There will be vendors, live music, food trucks and fun activities for families of all ages. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit parkslegado.com.

Cars & Coffee Permian Basin will meet and collect donations for the Lone Star Sanctuary for Animals from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. today at Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Road. In order to keep everyone safe and not cause any traffic issues please enter and exit through the south entrance of the parking lot on Dr. Emmitt Headlee Road. Jeeps and lifted trucks with wider tracks will be located in the north side of the lot to allow for more viewing room. Please no trailers. Unless you’re that cool school bus. Coffee and donuts will be available. No burnouts, revs (unless you’ve got 10+ cylinders), and pick up after yourself. Donations to the Lone Star Sanctuary may also be made at lonestarsanctuary.org/donate. Visit tinyurl.com/y6toe3kp.

Vintage Deluxe, 1901 N. County Road, has scheduled a Vinyl & Comic Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is free. Visit tinyurl.com/yynfe3lc.

Music City Mall has scheduled a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Bloodmobile at the mall. Vitalant-West Texas depleted its blood reserves during the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting at Wal-Mart in El Paso. Vitalant is now in need of donations to keep up with supply in West Texas. For more information, call 877-25-VITAL (8-4825). Visit tinyurl.com/y6nxsguz

Jackicorn & Tabbykat Creations has scheduled an Up Events Arts & Crafts Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. Visit tinyurl.com/y2u3buev.

Medical Center Hospital Stroke Support Group has scheduled stroke survivor and caregiver stroke support group meeting from noon to 2 p.m. today at MCH Center for Health and Wellness, 8050 Highway 191. Guest speaker will be Todd Lavigne from MCH Nutritional Services. Topic will include Stoke Camp sign ups. The camp will take place Oct. 4-6 at Ceta Canyon Camp in Happy. Volunteers are needed. Visit mchodessa.com or strokecamp.org.

The Ector County Angels has scheduled a Back to School Bash from noon to 5 p.m. today at the UTPB Park. School supplies are welcomed. Supplies will not be distributed at the event. However, they will later be delivered directly to ECISD teachers, counselors and students. The event will include a free hamburger or hot dog with chips and a drink, free jumpers, haircuts, face painting and other fun activities for the kids. ECA is also seeking volunteers. Email ectorcountyangels@gmail.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxeded6t or tinyurl.com/yyxufynj.

Ector County Democrats have scheduled a monthly County Executive Committee meeting from noon to 1 p.m. today at the Ector County Democratic Headquarters, 319 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/y3evf8bn.

Free Haircuts for Kids are being offered by licensed Odessa/Midland licensed barbers/hairstylist from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Holy Redeemer Parish Hall, 2633 Conover Ave. Free backpacks will be given away while supplies last. Call 580-4295. Visit tinyurl.com/y3fhvvny.

Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts. Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15. A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study. The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin. To apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program, visit https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster.

Interfaith Service (Sewing) Council, 910 S. Grant Ave., is inviting sewers and quilters to participate in open sewing and get assistance with sewing projects from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Sewing machines (Berninas), quilting rulers and cutters and scissors will be provided. Thursdays is primarily for quilters. Call 332-4800 or email Mary Jane Malone at mjmalone@cableone.net.

Yang Style Tai Chi classes have been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Asbury United Methodist Church, 4001 E. University Blvd. Call 631-5051 or visit odessagoldendragons.com.

MIDLAND

Sibley Nature Center, 1307 E. Wadley Ave., Midland, has scheduled the sixth annual Dragonfly Celebration on today, with crafts, places to observe dragonflies, a dragonfly gift shop and more. The following events have been scheduled. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Dragonflies at Sibley Pond. Tour the pond and learn about dragonflies. Shuttle to pond is available. 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Lunch and workshop on dragonfly identification. Learn how to net, handle, identify, photograph and record dragonflies. Advance registration is required. 7 p.m.: “Diversity of Dragonflies and Damselflies in Playas of Texas” with Nancy McIntyre, professor of Biology at Texas Tech University. The celebration is free and open to the public. The cost for lunch and the afternoon workshop is $25 for Sibley members or $30 for non-members. Call 684-6827 or visit sibleynaturecenter.org.

The Boys & Girls Club, United Way, First 5, and various community partners have scheduled the third annual Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Midland County Horseshoe Main Arena, Pavilion, Amphitheater, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland. There will be music, games, face painting, balloon animals, kiddie train, bumper cars, petting zoo, indoor jumpers, photo booth, game trailer, an interactive resource fair with great door prizes, and a special appearance by PJ Masks. There will also be giving away free back-to-school haircuts, eye exams and tons of backpacks full of school supplies to elementary age kids present at the event, while supplies last. The event is free and open to the public. Email misha@basinkids.org. Visit tinyurl.com/y4hcyoal.

Classic Memories Car Club has scheduled a Polo Park Car Show from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today at Polo Park Club House, 4700 Polo Parkway, Midland. Bring your classic car. Fajitas and trimmings will be provided. Bathrooms and shade are available. Call Jerry Owens at 967 2972.

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland, has scheduled Dailey & Vincent to perform at 7:30 p.m. today. Box office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 552-4452 or email at info@wagnernoel.com. Tickets available at 800-514-3849 or at www.wagnernoel.com.

The VFW Post 4149, 409 Veterans Lane, Midland, has scheduled a benefit featuring Brian Milson from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. today. Admission is $20 at the door or $300 VIP tables. VIP table questions, text 770-7832. Proceeds will benefit the VFW. Visit tinyurl.com/yygkwxkx.

The Lone Star Bar, 621 W. Wall St., Midland, has scheduled Braydon Zink to perform from 11:15 p.m. to 1:15 a.m. today. Visit tinyurl.com/yysxbw7a.

Nonprofit Management Center has scheduled a Lunch & Learn event, "How To Get the Texas Attorney General’s Attention," from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Atmos Community Room, 2304 Loop 40, Midland. Speaker Susan Staricka, formerly with the Texas Attorney General’s office for nearly 25 years, brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to Permian Basin nonprofits about the AG office, and ensures that your organization is following proper legal procedures. Visit tinyurl.com/y6con85b.

The Permian Basin Petroleum Museum, 1500 I-20, Midland, has scheduled Building Bots Robotics & Engineering Funlab for the fall lineup for students in grades K-6. Registration is now being accepted. Kindergarten to second grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3, Oct. 1, and Nov. 5. Third grade to sixth grade: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 19. There will be different themes for each session. The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) educational programming will use equipment such as LEGO Robotics (WeDo 2.0 and Mindstorm EV3s), Ozobots, Osmos, Spheros, and NEW KUBO to help get kids get excited about learning. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per session for Petroleum Museum members and $30 per session for non-members. Call 683-4403 or email education@petroleummuseum.org. To register, visit tinyurl.com/y4hbhvva. For discounts, visit tinyurl.com/y6fvahuc.

The Yucca Theatre, 208 N. Colorado Ave., Midland, has scheduled the 2019 Summer Mummers melodrama, “Prehistoric Popcorn Party in the Permian Basin or Yabba Dabba Don’t” at 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, through Aug. 31. Not recommended for anyone under age 16. Box office is located at the Midland Community Theatre, 2000 W. Wadley Ave., Midland. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Call 570-4111 or visit www.mctmidland.org.

The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W. Missouri Ave., Midland, has scheduled the exhibit “Felice House: Face West” through Sept. 8 in the Marian Blakemore Kennedy Gallery. The exhibition is a series of paintings and drawings that view the mythical American West through a postmodern lens. Both a reflection and critique of Hollywood Westerns, the series explores the tension between heroic archetypes and gender. The series places contemporary women into heroic roles. By flipping the gender, and retaining the same visual signifiers, the series speaks to women’s access to power. Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Call 683-2882, email info@MuseumSW.org or visit MuseumSW.org.

Overeaters Anonymous Meetings for all eating disorders (bulimia, bingeing, obsessive/compulsive eating or anorexia) have been scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Topic Meeting on Sundays and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., 12-Step Study on Mondays in portable building A at Christ Church Anglican, 5501 N. Midkiff Road, Midland. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 553-1031 or visit www.oa.org.

ALPINE

The annual Big Bend Ranch Rodeo is scheduled to take place today at the Sul Ross State University S.A.L.E. Arena, Alpine. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and go on sale at 5:30 p.m. For the full line-up and more information, visit bigbendranchrodeo.com.

MARFA

Ballroom Marfa, 108 E. San Antonio St., Marfa, has scheduled “Candelilla, Coatlicue and the Breathing Machine,” an exhibition with newly commissioned and existing works by Beatriz Cortez, Candice Lin and Fernando Palma Rodríguez, through the end of September. The exhibition includes contributions that range from wax pours to robotic storytellers to provisional shelters and beyond. Admission is free. Call 432-729-3600, email info@ballroommarfa.org or visit www.ballroommarfa.org.