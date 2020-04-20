Nonprofits taking a hit

In this economic downturn coupled with a global pandemic, it’s a tough time for nonprofits.

One response from the Permian Basin Area Foundation is opening its PBAF Emergency Relief Fund for donations. Donations may be made online via the foundation’s website at www.pbaf.org/give, or by mailing a check to the foundation with Emergency Fund in the memo. Donations to the fund will be used to quickly deploy grants to nonprofit organizations addressing immediate needs of the COVID-19 crisis.

Numerous nonprofits are providing many more services during the crisis than they ever anticipated, so replenishing these organizations’ budgets and supplies is a top priority as a community foundation, a news release said.

The virtue of the PBAF Emergency Relief Fund, established in 2001, is to provide a vehicle through which donors may contribute financial assets for making grants to organizations serving communities for disaster relief or emergency hardships.

Hector Aguilar, executive director of the Permian Basin Mission Center and pastor of Jesus Connection Church, said his nonprofit is still moving along, but times are tough.

They have made a lot of changes such as giving away food curbside and not letting anyone in the building. They also are still helping clients with partial rent and utility payments, by appointment only.

They also talk with staff on one side of a piece of Plexiglas and the client on the other. Mission Center’s clothing area is closed down right now and they are not taking a lot of clothing donations. Their hours are still 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to hand out food boxes. Right now, Aguilar said they are averaging 43 to 44 boxes a day.

“We used to do a client choice food pantry where our clients would actually come in and pick out their food when they needed it. … Since the epidemic, we’re doing curbside. We’re still helping our clients, our doors are still open. We’re just helping in a different way. We’re glad and we’re honored and we’re blessed to still be serving our low-income clients during this time, especially with all the other folks being laid off and whatnot, so we’re helping them also,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said they are not seeing a big influx of people since the pandemic and oil industry crashed.

“Our numbers have not gone up too quickly. Everything’s just been pretty steady. I don’t know if that will change within the coming weeks; it might,” he added.

He said Permian Basin Mission Center is always in need of financial donations, and it’s probably one of the main ones right now. But they are taking donations of canned food. Because they serve the homeless, they try to distribute the cans with the pop tops that can be opened at any time wherever someone is.

Aguilar added that he knows there is a high demand for masks and latex gloves, but those are items the Mission Center needs, too.

“We’ve got plenty of hand sanitizer and things of that nature, so we’re good there. We’re moving right along. We’re still here serving our clients. It’s tough right now, but we’ve got a great staff and we’ve got a great board. We’ve got great donors on our side,” he said. “We love serving. …”

They also love building relationships with their clients, but unfortunately, they can’t do that right now.

“What we’re doing right now, our clients are really thankful,” Aguilar said.

Guy McCrary, president and CEO of PBAF, has been employed at PBAF for 20 years, but was involved as a volunteer long before that. The foundation serves nonprofits throughout the West Texas region from those focusing on human services to the arts and theater. The foundation also awards scholarships to students.

“It goes back to the mid-80s. I was on a committee that was the called the Midland Community Trust and that was just kind of a small resource that was underneath the United Way. It was a committee of the United Way of Midland and in ‘89 it spun out of the United Way umbrella and became what is called a community foundation. We were incorporated in 1989,” McCrary said.

It didn’t always have the reach it does now. In the early years, it didn’t have enough scale to reach beyond Odessa-Midland.

“We’re made up of a lot of donors. I guess you would say brick by brick because as donors came to trust us more, or as the community in which these donors live came to trust us more, they felt more comfortable in conveying assets to us, or putting a foundation in their will or estate plan. Then part of it’s market growth, part of it is oil and gas minerals so it’s really a combination of contributions, investment successes we’ve had, some asset sales in real estate and in oil and gas minerals and those were some significant events in terms of our fundraising,” McCrary said.

Generally speaking, he said, awarding scholarships and grants was always going to be PBAF’s purpose.

“A community foundation is really sort of a solution for individuals who may not have the assets to create a private foundation, or may not want the burden of administering a private foundation. … By definition we’re made up of many, many donors so lots of donors coming together under our platform and having the charitable intent and then we fulfill whatever that intent is — be it for education scholarships or to help various nonprofit organizations and so as we’ve grown in assets. We’ve grown in the capacity to make more grants and larger grants,” McCrary said.

“It’s not like Henry, or Scharbauer, or Beal where they set up private foundations as a charitable vehicle, but also recognizing some positive tax consequences. So we’re not a private foundation and by definition a community foundation is what we are is made up of lots of different donors who have lots of different kinds of charitable interests,” he added.

Fundraising events are not really the foundation’s space. It has conducted the Patrick Wayland Golf Tournament for a number of years.

“That is not a huge fundraiser. It’s a very good community event, but it’s not a fundraiser in the sense that all these parties and galas and concerts things like that (are). We just don’t do that fundraising and really to do that is for us would not be an efficient use of our time, so we raise money by having conversations with people, or their financial advisors, or their lawyers. It’s more of a one-on-one type approach. It’s more relationship building than it is about ‘fundraising,’” McCrary said.

“The exception, obviously, is the golf tournament. We’ve done that eight years now and that’s a very, very time-consuming project for the results, so we generally try to stay out of that space because a lot of the nonprofits we find ourselves supporting that’s space that they are already occupying,” he added.

He and Laurie Johnson, executive director of the Nonprofit Management Center, said this crisis will impact nonprofits significantly. Johnson noted that many events have had to be postponed.

“I think it could have a dramatic effect on success for those fundraising events because most of the time the big money is made through sponsorships or table sales, and auctions and all the camaraderie and money that changes hands at those events,” McCrary said.

Friends often bid against each other at auctions at events just to have friendly banter, he said.

“I’m not sure that at $20 oil they’re as excited about doing that as they were five years ago,” McCrary said.

PBAF has 350 endowments and every one of those participates in an investment pool. McCrary said they were right at $220 million at year end.

“I mentioned investment pools. We’re not there right now today because we’ve lost ground in the market and anybody who’s in the market has lost ground. I don’t care what anybody tells you about it, they’ve lost ground. If you’re an oil and gas company, all those analysts are changing their pricing deck to today’s price and so that stock is not worth what it was a year ago. Then when consumers are locked up, and you mentioned restaurants are locked up … consumer activity is going to bite the bullet,” he said.

“Then the ripple of that obviously is when kids are not in school. How does mom take care of them when she has a job? … If daycares are closed, if school is closed, it’s really kind of frightening. I’ve been here 40-plus years and I’ve never seen anything like this with so many events going on at one time the confluence of so many negatives,” McCrary added.

He said the foundation was looking at ways to mitigate some of those “fundraising failures.”

“If you’re going to have a fundraiser, you’re going to have to have some success or you’re just spinning your wheels. Some of these that are cancelled obviously they’re not making money that they budgeted to make. We’re considering how we could step in and maybe help mitigate some of that lost revenue,” McCrary said.

The other part of that is organizations like the Red Cross and West Texas Food Bank that are being asked to step up, which means more manpower, which usually translates to more dollars.

“So it’s a real morass we’re in,” he said.

“We stay in close contact with a number of nonprofits, especially in the human services area. I wouldn’t say that’s our only area that we fund. As you’ve been at our news conferences, you’ll see other worthy enterprises like the arts, and theater, and symphony … but we’re more apt to be in the space where there’s human services being delivered,” McCrary said.

Before funding an organization, a foundation official will often visit their facilities, especially if it’s a facilities related grant.

“It’s helpful to put eyes on and just make sure they’re thinking through. We see a lot of projects and so we might have ideas or suggestions in addition to some funding to help them think through what they’re doing,” McCrary said.

When the Salvation Army in Midland was building a new facility to replace its old one, the foundation stayed on top of that project and coached them in some fundraising strategies and helped them build an endowment to support the operation of their new facilities, he said.

“… Sometimes ideas can be transferrable to other organizations and so we’re in a position of seeing a lot of different angles of community services,” McCrary said.

The foundation doesn’t tell an organization what to do, but they try to be helpful in terms of information and financial resources to help them fulfill their mission.

“All my staff has worked in nonprofits before, or has worked in nonprofits for a long time so we kind of know a few things and so sharing those is sort of a value added to our financial resource as well,” McCrary said.

Johnson of the Nonprofit Management Center, said the sector is going to be hit hard because the agencies depend on donor dollars whether it’s foundation grants, individual contributors or special events.

“We have the triple whammy right now — the coronavirus, but then oil prices and the stock market. A lot of the expendable income that goes to nonprofits — whether it’s from an individual or from a foundation — they’re tied up in the oil and gas or stock market,” Johnson said. “So it’s going to be a really tough time. I am concerned about nonprofits that only have three months of reserves.”

“We always recommend a minimum three to six months reserves. Some of them don’t even have that much. And right now, I’m sure Guy probably mentioned to you that the Area Foundation is funding the emergency and the basic needs and they’ve deferred any non-essential needs. Every nonprofit has a void they fill in the community, but if they’re not providing food, clothing, shelter, or healthcare their grants may get deferred. We support all those and provide support,” she said.

Johnson said she has been busy around the clock helping nonprofits to understand the federal Coronavirus, Relief, Economic Security, which amends the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

“As people start getting past this, they’re going to be having to have our services to help them get back where they (were), so everybody’s got their role in it …,” Johnson said.

She added that people right now may not have that expendable income, or they may be afraid to give it away.

She tries to advise nonprofits to have a cash flow budget and that boards should be engaged in the agencies they’re serving.