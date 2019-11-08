Tour kicks off at Dos Amigos

A pair of longtime friends and collaborators kick off their Dos Borrachos Tour at Dos Amigos in Odessa on Nov. 15.

The two well-known country crooners are asking fans to check out their video as the new party song has just dropped.

The song, their Facebook page details, was filmed at Big Cabo Fest last year. In English, Dos Borrachos means two drunks. The pair is clearly having a good time on the video and are now touring in support of the new music.

The Dos show is $20 in advance and $25 at the door and is for over 18 only. Those under 21 will pay an extra $5.

Via Facebook, they announced the collaboration in September. “This wild idea came to us during a late night of tequila and tacos in Cabo so the name is very appropriate. We have an entire album of “Texas meets Mexico, good-timing beach tunes” coming out November 15th.”

The first single, “Barroom Buddies,” debuted in September. It’s a cover of the Merle Haggard/Clint Eastwood song.

This album comes following Fowler’s “Barstool Stories” that was released in August. The album is Creager’s newest since “Gulf Coast Time” in 2015.

Fowler, his website at kevinfowler.com, details started out in rock bands before finding his footing as a solo act in the early 2000s in his home state of Texas. His songs have been covered by George Jones, Mark Chesnutt, Montgomery Gentry, Sammy Kershaw and others. He has released seven albums.

Creager grew up outside Corpus Christi and loves an adventurous lifestyle, his website at rogercreager.com details.