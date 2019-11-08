  • November 8, 2019

Tour kicks off at Dos Amigos - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Tour kicks off at Dos Amigos

Creager, Fowler on stage on Nov. 15

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: Roger Creager and Kevin Fowler.
  • When: 7 p.m. Nov. 15.
  • Where: Dos Amigos.
  • Tickets: $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Over 18 only and those under 21 pay an extra $5 and a valid ID is required.
More Information

Posted: Friday, November 8, 2019 4:00 am

Tour kicks off at Dos Amigos Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

A pair of longtime friends and collaborators kick off their Dos Borrachos Tour at Dos Amigos in Odessa on Nov. 15.

The two well-known country crooners are asking fans to check out their video as the new party song has just dropped.

The song, their Facebook page details, was filmed at Big Cabo Fest last year. In English, Dos Borrachos means two drunks. The pair is clearly having a good time on the video and are now touring in support of the new music.

The Dos show is $20 in advance and $25 at the door and is for over 18 only. Those under 21 will pay an extra $5.

Via Facebook, they announced the collaboration in September. “This wild idea came to us during a late night of tequila and tacos in Cabo so the name is very appropriate. We have an entire album of “Texas meets Mexico, good-timing beach tunes” coming out November 15th.”

The first single, “Barroom Buddies,” debuted in September. It’s a cover of the Merle Haggard/Clint Eastwood song.

This album comes following Fowler’s “Barstool Stories” that was released in August. The album is Creager’s newest since “Gulf Coast Time” in 2015.

Fowler, his website at kevinfowler.com, details started out in rock bands before finding his footing as a solo act in the early 2000s in his home state of Texas. His songs have been covered by George Jones, Mark Chesnutt, Montgomery Gentry, Sammy Kershaw and others. He has released seven albums.

Creager grew up outside Corpus Christi and loves an adventurous lifestyle, his website at rogercreager.com details.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in , , on Friday, November 8, 2019 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
38°
Humidity: 93%
Winds: N at 8mph
Feels Like: 32°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 54°/Low 37°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

saturday

weather
High 70°/Low 47°
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 77°/Low 51°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]