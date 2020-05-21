  • May 21, 2020

Traveling healthcare worker tested positive at Odessa nursing home

Traveling healthcare worker tested positive at Odessa nursing home

Posted: Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:38 am

Posted: Thursday, May 21, 2020 11:38 am

A representative at Focused Care at Odessa nursing home confirmed in a phone interview that the traveling occupational therapist who tested positive for COVID-19 was tested at their facility Monday and that since then all other employees and residents have tested negative.

Rebecca Reid who provides communication for Focused Care at Odessa said that all family members of those at the nursing home have been notified and the therapist was asymptomatic.

This is the second case regarding Ector County nursing homes. This is the same case that was reported during Wednesday's hospital press briefing.

