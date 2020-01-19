Quick Hits Jan. 19, 2020

City offices closed

City offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day.

Here's a look at how this will affect trash pickup.

Monday roll out carts will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday roll out carts will be picked up on Wednesday. Thursday regular service. Friday regular service.

Residential brown dumpsters will be serviced once.

Apartments and commercials will be serviced twice.

King Brunch & Freedom March

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa has scheduled a King Brunch as part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 10 a.m. Monday at ORMC Community Room, 515 Adams Ave.

The Rev. Windsor Archie, the pastor of the Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, will be the key speaker.

The Freedom March will start at 1 p.m. at the Southside Senior Citizens Center.

Prizes will be presented to the group with the highest number of participants. The Odessa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will lead the candlelight vigil following the march at Woodson Community Center, 100 E. Murphy St.

The events are free and open to the public.

For more information, call Pauline Davis at 381-8080.

ON THE NET

>> odessabcc.org

Volunteers needed

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Permian Basin Area Inc., 300 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled volunteer training classes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Jan. 28 and 30.

All four classes are mandatory. Please note that prior to attending the first class you will need to fill out your application and meet with Casey, the volunteer coordinator.

CASA of the Permian Basin Inc. trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system to ensure that each child is placed in a safe, permanent and healthy environment.

For more information, call 498-4174 or email casey@casapba.org.

ON THE NET

>> casapba.org

Auditions

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled auditions for Concertmaster and for Principal Violin II Feb. 24 location tba.

Application deadline is Feb. 10.

Minimum requirements: Candidates must hold a degree in violin performance.

Masters degree preferred.

For application details, visit tinyurl.com/yh2fc5h9. For more information, email personnel@mosc.org.