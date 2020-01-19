  • January 19, 2020

Quick Hits Jan. 19, 2020 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Jan. 19, 2020

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 19, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits Jan. 19, 2020 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

City offices closed

City offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Day.

Here's a look at how this will affect trash pickup.

Monday roll out carts will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday roll out carts will be picked up on Wednesday. Thursday regular service. Friday regular service.

Residential brown dumpsters will be serviced once.

Apartments and commercials will be serviced twice.

 

King Brunch & Freedom March

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa has scheduled a King Brunch as part of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 10 a.m. Monday at ORMC Community Room, 515 Adams Ave.

The Rev. Windsor Archie, the pastor of the Rose of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, will be the key speaker.

The Freedom March will start at 1 p.m. at the Southside Senior Citizens Center.

Prizes will be presented to the group with the highest number of participants. The Odessa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will lead the candlelight vigil following the march at Woodson Community Center, 100 E. Murphy St.

The events are free and open to the public.

For more information, call Pauline Davis at 381-8080.

ON THE NET

>> odessabcc.org

 

Volunteers needed

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Permian Basin Area Inc., 300 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled volunteer training classes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Jan. 28 and 30.

All four classes are mandatory. Please note that prior to attending the first class you will need to fill out your application and meet with Casey, the volunteer coordinator.

CASA of the Permian Basin Inc. trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system to ensure that each child is placed in a safe, permanent and healthy environment.

For more information, call 498-4174 or email casey@casapba.org.

ON THE NET

>> casapba.org

 

Auditions

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled auditions for Concertmaster and for Principal Violin II Feb. 24 location tba.

Application deadline is Feb. 10.

Minimum requirements: Candidates must hold a degree in violin performance.

Masters degree preferred.

For application details, visit tinyurl.com/yh2fc5h9. For more information, email personnel@mosc.org.

Posted in on Sunday, January 19, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
37°
Humidity: 52%
Winds: ESE at 10mph
Feels Like: 31°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 52°/Low 36°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.

monday

weather
High 53°/Low 37°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 47°/Low 41°
Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]