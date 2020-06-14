Scavenger hunt coming to downtown

After multiple Odessa summer events were cancelled due to the pandemic, Downtown Odessa Inc. has been adapting their plans to incorporate safer activities for locals to enjoy the city including a two week long scavenger hunt starting June 22.

Downtown Odessa Executive Director Lawanna Lambert said that she spent a day, “incognito” walking around the downtown area taking photos of downtown landmarks and businesses in preparation for the, “Oh Say Can You See Revitalization Hunt.” She narrowed them down to five photos for each week and all of them are within the downtown footprint.

She said the idea was in response to the cancellation of the 25th annual Firecracker Fandango, which is an Independence Day festival that features live music, free activities for kids, food trucks, car shows, and a huge firework display.

“Just as the community was upset about the canceling of Fandango, we’re all pretty upset by it too,” Lambert said, “There’s a lot downtown that we want people to see.”

Lambert said that the scavenger hunt is a way for families to social distance and spend some time downtown with each other.

She said that the hunt will engage people with the progress of downtown Odessa and will also be an early celebration of the Fourth of July without fireworks. The pictures will be located within the northside of First Street and the southside of Tenth Street to the eastside of Bernice Avenue to the westside of Adams.

The first set of five photos will be released at 8 a.m. on the June 22 and submissions are due on June 27 at 10 p.m.

Lambert said that people have to take a selfie in front of the landmark matching the picture, write the address or the name of the building in an email including contestant contact information and send it to Downtownevents@odessa-TX.gov. The first 20 correct submissions will get prizes with values of around $100. Week one winners will be announced June 29 at 10 a.m.

The second group of five photos will be released on June 28 at 8 a.m., and submissions for week two will be due on July 3 at 8 a.m. and week two winners will be announced and given prizes at 10 a.m. that same day.

Prizes for the scavenger hunt have mostly been paid for by downtown businesses Lambert said and each contestant who sends a correct submission will be added to a drawing for the grand prize which has a value of around $1,000. The drawing for the grand prize will be noon on July 3 at the Downtown Odessa office.

The pictures will be released on downtown Odessa’s website along with multiple news outlets. More information can be located at https://tinyurl.com/yafg4fu6.