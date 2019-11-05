Danos awards contracts

GRAY, LA. Danos has been awarded multiple contracts to fabricate, install and automate compressor station components for a full-service midstream provider. The fabrication work, including separator skids and spool piping, will take place in Danos’ Larose, La., facility with field installation and hookup at five Permian-based sites located in Culberson County and Eddy County, New Mexico.

“This is an exciting time for our company as we see a growing number of customers in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Delaware Basin and Gulf of Mexico looking to Danos to provide integrated services solutions,” said owner Mark Danos. “We look forward to continuing to grow our partnerships with existing and new customers.”

About 60 employees from Danos’ fabrication, construction, instrumentation and electrical service lines are assigned to the project, which began in June and is expected to take approximately five months to complete.

Danos, a 72-year-old company, has provided services in the Permian Basin for over seven years, and the employee number in the area has grown to 500. The company recently moved into a newly constructed office for its Permian headquarters in Midland.