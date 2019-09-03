Survivors recount ‘life-changing’ day

Time slowed down for Mark Gonzalez when he looked out the window of his company van and saw the barrel of an AR-15 rifle pointed in his direction.

“I work in the oilfield like everyone does out here,” he said. “On Saturday, I was about to go home. We had done a job out there in Pyote and were heading back to the company yard to turn in paperwork and go home to start the weekend. I had barely gotten on (State Loop 338) headed north, our company is right there off the loop across from Highway 80.”

Gonzalez was waiting at a red light in the right lane when he saw another driver approach from his left and roll down his passenger-side window.

“I didn’t think much about it,” he said.

He felt a sudden impact but thought someone had crashed into his vehicle. When he looked out his window again and saw the rifle pointed at him, he said he was scared and mad.

“I didn’t know what to believe; I couldn’t believe I was getting shot,” he said.

The two men made eye contact and the shooter was described by Gonzalez as emitting hate and an intent to harm. Gonzalez initially thought this was an act of road rage, but it was one moment within a string of shootings.

Three shots were fired at Gonzalez and one shot pierced through his lower left leg and then continued toward the area near his right ankle.

Gonzalez said he has no complications with his injuries other than a rescheduled surgery due to continued swelling around the wound. He remained positive in his room at Medical Center Hospital Tuesday and said he is not going to let that incident bring him down.

Safety and active shooter situations are topics he said he has covered with his two sons.

“We’ve talked about it and I’ve told them about the hate there is out there and to be careful,” he said. “I think they were surprised because it happened to me.”

Gonzalez said this will be an ongoing conversation for his family.

Daniel Munoz, 28, said he had been living on edge since the mass shooting in El Paso on Aug. 3.

“Then this happened,” he said.

Munoz is a part of the transient workforce often found in the Permian Basin. He envisioned building a better life for himself when he moved to Odessa from San Diego to work in the oilfield almost two years ago.

He said there is a degree of vulnerability when a person is living away from family in a place that is unfamiliar, and he has often thought about how he would protect himself in the event of a mass shooting prior to one taking place in Odessa.

He said his criminal record prevents him from owning a firearm but he does not want to be defenseless.

Munoz was near the Flying J Travel Center on Interstate 20 Saturday afternoon and had assisted a friend, who was having car trouble, with getting to work.

He said he was waiting underneath an overpass at a yield sign when he began to feel that the environment around him was off.

Munoz said a man in a compact car looked like he was trying to tell him something or throw something at his vehicle. His eyes focused in on the rifle moving toward the driver’s window.

“In that moment as I saw the barrel, I thought that’s it,” he said. “I don’t want to find out and I already know what’s going to happen. I got down.”

Munoz said multiple shots were fired in his direction as the shooter drove past his vehicle.

“One went right under the windshield wiper, one right through the driver side and through the passenger-side back window,” he said. “I’m just in my car terrified.”

Munoz said the injuries he sustained came from shattered glass that grazed his left shoulder.

After about 15 minutes, he left the scene. The friend he helped earlier that day returned to take him to the hospital and then eventually home.

He remembers hearing the sound of a helicopter leaving the hospital.

“In that moment, it’s just complete chaos,” he said. “You can feel chaos everywhere. You can hear it and you can feel it in other people. That sound, that’s what’s happening outside of this door.”

Munoz is still waiting for his nerves to settle down days later.

He said hearing about the deaths of the other mass shooting victims was difficult. He said surviving the shooting has validated much of his original perspective.

“This is happening in my state, my country and it can happen anywhere,” Muniz said. “I’m on edge on every level.”

His next biggest obstacle is bringing himself to clock into his next shift at work.

“I can’t be the same,” he said.