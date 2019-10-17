Quick Hits Oct. 17

Living History Day

The Buffalo Soldiers Program of the Texas Parks and Wildlife has scheduled a Living History Day from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Historic Fort Stockton, 301 E. Third St., Fort Stockton.

There will be re-enactors celebration military history, army laundress and cannon firing demonstrations, cavalry drills, Native Americans and Tipi's, Texas Camel Corps, 1800's baseball, Texas Wildlife Trailer and chuck wagon, cowboy poets, fiddle music and old west cooking and more.

Admission is free

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyuuoxks

Diamond Knights Ball

St. Mary's Central Catholic School, 1703 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled Diamond Knights Ball from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Entertainment provided by the Permian Basin String Quartet and Current Nine Band.

Special guest Bishop Michael Sis and Superintendent Joan Wilmes.

For more information, call 337-6052.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y57jyetq

Cookies and Costumes

Odessa College Continuing Education, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Cookies and Costumes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the GWH room 124.

Ages 10 and up or 5 and up with parent are invited to enjoy some cookies while making masks, capes, and wristbands.

To RSVP or more information, call 335-6580.

ON THE NET

>> odessa.edu

Halloween Party

The Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled a Halloween Party Costume Ball in support of West Texas Food Bank and Odessa Arts from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 25.

There will be a costume contest with cash prize and a Haunted Maze. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Arthur Gonzales and food available for purchase by Cane d'Oro Pizza.

Advance tickets are $20 or $15 with five cans of soup or stew or $25 or $20 with five cans at the door. Tickets are available at Cooper Rose.

Must be 21 and older to attend.

For more information, call 332-4718.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y39uaemd