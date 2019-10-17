  • October 17, 2019

Quick Hits Oct. 17 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Oct. 17

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, October 17, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Oct. 17 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Living History Day

The Buffalo Soldiers Program of the Texas Parks and Wildlife has scheduled a Living History Day from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Historic Fort Stockton, 301 E. Third St., Fort Stockton.

There will be re-enactors celebration military history, army laundress and cannon firing demonstrations, cavalry drills, Native Americans and Tipi's, Texas Camel Corps, 1800's baseball, Texas Wildlife Trailer and chuck wagon, cowboy poets, fiddle music and old west cooking and more.

Admission is free

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyuuoxks

 

Diamond Knights Ball

St. Mary's Central Catholic School, 1703 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled Diamond Knights Ball from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Entertainment provided by the Permian Basin String Quartet and Current Nine Band.

Special guest Bishop Michael Sis and Superintendent Joan Wilmes.

For more information, call 337-6052.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y57jyetq

 

Cookies and Costumes

Odessa College Continuing Education, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Cookies and Costumes from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the GWH room 124.

Ages 10 and up or 5 and up with parent are invited to enjoy some cookies while making masks, capes, and wristbands.

To RSVP or more information, call 335-6580.

ON THE NET

>> odessa.edu

 

Halloween Party

The Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled a Halloween Party Costume Ball in support of West Texas Food Bank and Odessa Arts from 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 25.

There will be a costume contest with cash prize and a Haunted Maze. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Arthur Gonzales and food available for purchase by Cane d'Oro Pizza.

Advance tickets are $20 or $15 with five cans of soup or stew or $25 or $20 with five cans at the door. Tickets are available at Cooper Rose.

Must be 21 and older to attend.

For more information, call 332-4718.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y39uaemd

Posted in on Thursday, October 17, 2019 6:00 am.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
67°
Humidity: 28%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 81°/Low 56°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

friday

weather
High 88°/Low 55°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

saturday

weather
High 80°/Low 56°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]