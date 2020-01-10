Ben Powell
One of 900 finished bowls sits on a table for display in the ceramics studio at UTPB. This year's Empty Bowls event has been set to take place at the Marriott in downtown Odessa Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Empty Bowls
The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the 20th anniversary Empty Bowls 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.
Entry is $15 per person, and choice of bowl and free soup and tasty treats.
For information, call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org.
