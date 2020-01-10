  • January 10, 2020

Empty Bowls - Odessa American: Local News

Empty Bowls

Posted: Friday, January 10, 2020 1:45 am

Empty Bowls Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The West Texas Food Bank has scheduled the 20th anniversary Empty Bowls 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Entry is $15 per person, and choice of bowl and free soup and tasty treats.

For information, call 580-6333 or email info@wtxfoodbank.org.

Posted in on Friday, January 10, 2020 1:45 am.

