Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:39 pm
Odessa Regional Medical Center to host clinical job fair
Clinical healthcare workers seeking new career opportunities are invited to attend Odessa Regional Medical Center’s Job Fair from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the East Campus lobby, 515 N. Adams Ave. Interviews and offers will be made on-site with the opportunity for sign on bonuses for certain positions.
ORMC is looking to fill multiple clinical positions including:
>> CCU RN, full-time (days).
>> Cath lab RN, full-time (days).
>> CT Tech, full-time (days).
>> OR RN, full-time (days).
>> Charge RN, full-time (nights).
Attendees will meet with clinical directors and hospital staff to learn about career opportunities at ORMC. Door prizes and refreshments will also be available.
