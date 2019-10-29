  • October 29, 2019

Odessa Regional Medical Center to host clinical job fair

Odessa Regional Medical Center to host clinical job fair

Posted: Tuesday, October 29, 2019 4:39 pm

Odessa Regional Medical Center to host clinical job fair oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Clinical healthcare workers seeking new career opportunities are invited to attend Odessa Regional Medical Center’s Job Fair from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the East Campus lobby, 515 N. Adams Ave. Interviews and offers will be made on-site with the opportunity for sign on bonuses for certain positions.

ORMC is looking to fill multiple clinical positions including:

>> CCU RN, full-time (days).

>> Cath lab RN, full-time (days).

>> CT Tech, full-time (days).

>> OR RN, full-time (days).

>> Charge RN, full-time (nights).

Attendees will meet with clinical directors and hospital staff to learn about career opportunities at ORMC. Door prizes and refreshments will also be available.

