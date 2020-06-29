The Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled a free event, Ladies Night July 16.

Two different time slots will be available. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is for the 55-plus/at-risk population and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is available for the general population. Each time slot is limited to 60 people due to COVID-19.

To reserve your spot, you must sign up before the day of the event. No walk-ins. If you’d like to reserve your spot today, please email Fay Batch at cec@noelartmuseum.org with the time of your choosing.

Admission is free.

https://www.noelartmuseum.org/Unwind at the Ellen Noël Art Museum for Ladies Night

