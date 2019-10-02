  • October 2, 2019

SONIC Drive-In fans to decide $1 million donation to public school teachers

SONIC Drive-In fans to decide $1 million donation to public school teachers

>> DonorsChoose.org

>> SONIC Drive-In

Posted: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 5:04 pm

SONIC Drive-In has begun its annual Limeades for Learning Fall Voting campaign in support of public school teachers.

Through Oct. 27, SONIC puts its $1 million donation in the hands of the public, asking fans to help decide where the funds go by voting for teacher projects at LimeadesforLearning.com. Anyone can join SONIC to support public school teachers and make a difference by voting, sharing and spreading the word through SONIC’s signature philanthropic initiative in partnership with nonprofit DonorsChoose.org.

During the four-week voting period, anyone can visit LimeadesforLearning.com and vote daily on teacher projects. Voters can search for specific projects in their area, browse projects by subject, or support projects in need of specific resources. There are three ways to earn votes for teacher projects throughout the fall voting campaign:

>> Vote once daily after signing up with a valid email address.

>> Visit a SONIC Drive-In to get a bag sticker code worth two votes.

>> Vote 10 times to receive three extra votes via email.

