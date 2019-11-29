H-E-B to host Feast of Sharing

Seeing our neighbors face to face and breaking bread is a good way to foster a strong community and this 17th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing can help with that.

The event is scheduled 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Ector County Coliseum’s Barns D and E.

The event offers a smorgasbord of holiday food options given out completely free to anyone who attends. H-E-B invites everyone to enjoy a free meal as the company gives thanks for all of life’s blessings, according to company literature.

“We encourage the entire community to attend,” H-E-B spokesperson Alyssa Owens said. “It is a great event to spend time with your fellow neighbors and community members, enjoy wonderful entertainment and a great meal.”

This is the 17th year the event has been held in Odessa, but two dozen are sponsored around Texas by the San Antonio-based grocery chain. Midland’s was held before Thanksgiving.

“H-E-B launched the holiday tradition in 1989 with dinners in Corpus Christi and Laredo,” Owens said. “Since then, H-E-B has introduced the celebration to more than two dozen other cities. In the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebrations, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve nearly four million meals.”

Odessa Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Earls applauds this effort by H-E-B and said it is especially important this year.

“Just a few months after our community was rocked by a senseless tragedy, the HEB Feast of Sharing is a time to sit down, relax and break bread with our neighbors. This event is for everyone. You can help out by volunteering at the event or simply drop by and be served a delicious meal at absolutely no cost,” Earls wrote in an email. “Many people in our community are feeling a tremendous loss. However, we also have a great deal to be thankful for. A big thanks to HEB and all of the volunteers for providing this tremendous selfless act of kindness that means more this year than ever before.”

Last year’s Odessa feast provided about 1,400 pounds of turkey, 1,100 pounds of mashed potatoes, 1,100 pounds of stuffing, 1,200 pounds of green beans, 6,000 rolls and 450 apple pies.

About 5,000 meals were served by more than 400 volunteers.

Owens said this year’s event is expected to serve up 1,500 pounds of ham, 1,125 pound of cornbread dressing, 70 gallons of gravy, 1,500 pounds of mashed potatoes, 1,125 pounds of green beans, 6,000 rolls and 750 apple pies.