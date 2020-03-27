Ector County reports first positive

Ector County had its first reported case of COVID-19 Friday.

County Judge Debi Hays announced the first positive result on Facebook and then held a hasty news conference where she defended the county’s low testing numbers saying they were following CDC guidelines on who should be tested. The county’s website following the press conference had not been updated to reflect the one positive case but stated 59 have been tested locally in the pandemic sweeping the globe. It showed 18 negative and 41 pending. Midland has tested more than four times that number.

When pressed about why Ector County test numbers are so much lower than Midland’s she said “our community has been smart and ...we locked down” following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency declaration.

During the Facebook live press conference viewers repeatedly stated that they had symptoms but were turned away when seeking a test in Ector County. Many mocked the notion that Ector County has locked down with long grocery lines and many businesses still open.

She also repeated that another reason Ector numbers are low is because private labs are not reporting numbers to Ector County. She did not say how she knows that private labs are doing tests if no one is reporting them to the county. She also said calls are being made to labs seeking information.

She said she did not know why other counties don’t seem to have that issue.

She also said all information and new positives would be announced via their Facebook page “to get information out early.”

Prior to the press conference Friday, county and city officials offered few answers to questions and instead offered a tour of their emergency command center for local media.

Their website, which updated about 9 a.m. Friday indicated that only 59 were tested with 18 negative and 41 pending. Emailed questions early in the day were not responded to by press time.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf said he too had questions about the low number of tests locally.

“Over the last 17 days, my attention has been focused every day on the State of Texas response to the virus, and I won’t let up. However, in the last couple of days, many of you have asked me to step in to help find an explanation about the low testing total reported from Ector County,” Landgraf wrote on Facebook.

He said even some state agencies have expressed concerns about the apparent lack of testing.

He said during calls with county officials he was told that many of the specimens originating in Ector County are tested by private labs and that those private labs are not reporting their results to the Ector County Health Department, and as a consequence, the private tests are not accounted for in the county’s reported testing totals.

One of the questions the OA sent to county officials was how would they know that there are many tests being done at private labs if they are not reporting them. The question was not answered by press time nor a question about why the county is testing so few.

Landgraf wrote that there is an apparent communication gap between the private labs and the county health department.

“Other counties in Texas are not experiencing this problem, and we demand answers as to why Ector County is falling in to this gap. County officials have requested that I investigate this matter with the private labs and remedy the problem. I’m happy to help do that, and as soon as the county officials send the contact information for the private labs that are involved, I will call them and ask why there’s a reporting problem, and do everything I can to close the communication gap.”

Landgraf said he is also working closely with administrators at both hospitals in Ector County to make sure that they’re not running in to any issues with COVID-19 testing at state labs.

“Testing is crucially important because we need to have data at our disposal to understand the true threat of the virus in the county. We need to have an accurate picture so that the best decisions can be made to respond, and resources can be efficiently deployed to battle COVID-19 in this part of West Texas. That’s the goal with testing, and I’m doing everything I can to empower our county officials, who have a tough job to do. “

Landgraf also called for government transparency.

“Government that is of, by and for the People should be open to the People, especially during a public health crisis. Every level of government should be transparent in its response, and you should be provided with as much information as is available.”