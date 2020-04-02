PBALC faces difficulties during economic downturn

The nonprofit program, which in January added satellite locations in Odessa and Big Spring to its main location in Midland, has faced declining donations since last fall, executive director Alba Austin said.

The developments since have left PBALC in a precarious position.

“We have about two months of cash flow,” Austin said.

And with bans on large gatherings, the future looks bleak.

“Our spring fundraiser, which was scheduled for May 1, will more than likely be canceled,” Austin said.

Austin has sent a fundraising letter to PBALC supporters seeking monthly donations of $10, $20 or even $50 to help keep the program afloat. Contributions may be made online at the PBALC’s website at www.pbalc.org/donate or by mail at 1709 W. Wall Street Midland, Texas 79701.

“Thank you to the Permian Basin community for your continued support,” Austin wrote. “Your support matters to PBALC and to all the non-profits doing good work.”

During the outbreak, the PBALC has pivoted its in-person classes to virtual and distance learning classes.

“However, we are finding that some of our students either do not have adequate technology resources and/or the digital literacy skills for virtual classrooms,” Austin said. “In addition, you have to remember we serve adults, and many of our students also have children at home at this time and are unable to log in to classes.

“The center was also unprepared to handle distance learning classes as we did not have mobile resources such as laptops and significant virtual learning curriculum for staff or our volunteer instructors. However we hope to continue offering our students learning opportunities through virtual meetings and other platforms. We are working with our instructors to provide digital, distance, and virtual learning opportunities for our students.”

Austin said PBALC will attempt to offer its full range of services as long as possible.

“Our hope is that we do not have to scale back on services — before COVID-19 we actually had a waiting list of students who had literacy needs — whether that be students who need to learn English, improve their reading and writing skills, or improve their digital literacy skills,” she said. “The need for our services remains and keeps growing.”

Austin said PBALC’s situation is not all that unusual.

“I can’t speak on behalf of other non-profits in the Permian Basin, but I do know that over half of the nonprofits across the nation typically only have a month of cash reserves and most midsized and small nonprofits do not have large reserves,” she said. “Over 88 percent of nonprofits across the nation operate with less than $500,000 in annual gift revenue.

“Here in the Permian Basin nonprofits are getting hit twice as hard due to the falling oil prices. Big layoffs in the Permian Basin may potentially happen and that will significantly impact fundraisers, as companies who are struggling financially can’t afford to give to events. In addition the falling stock markets may also really reduce funds that foundations give this quarter and potentially the rest of the year.”

Austin said having more leeway in how to use funding would help ease matters.

“I would like to see more foundations and funders giving out unrestricted grants or funding general operating expenses.” she said. “Non-profits need this flexibility and autonomy right now to keep their operations going. I would love to see longer-term commitments from funders to give grantees/non-profits the immediate boost they need to survive their short-term challenges.

“The donation made now is more vital to help charities and non-profits through the difficult times they are facing right now. I would ask donors and philanthropist to consider giving more if they can. All this will give charities the greatest chance of survival — so that when the coronavirus crisis is over, charities will still be here to help the people who need them.”