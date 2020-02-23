United Way sets annual meeting

The United Way of Odessa will conduct its annual meeting on Feb. 25 at MCM Grande FunDome, presenting outcomes from the 2019 campaign.

Awards will be presented to volunteers, businesses and constituents that gave time and monetary gifts to the organization in 2019.

The meeting is open to the public. Tickets are $35 per person or $250 for a table of eight.

Hank Herrick, executive director of the United Way of Odessa, said the organization is facing specific challenges for 2020 based on the area’s economy.

“We’re seeing the early indications that we may be plateauing in the energy sector and some corporations are starting to lay off people,” Herrick said. “That’s going to drive a need for the local nonprofits to step up and help people get back on their feet.”

Herrick said the issue was made more critical with donations taking a slight dip in 2019, resulting in the local United Way falling just short of its goal.

“We had a goal of $1.8 million and right now, we’re just shy of $1.7 million,” he said. “We had over 92 percent of our goal.”

The key to attaining the fundraising goals, Herrick said, is putting together a viable plan for each year’s campaign.

“The first thing we do — and we’ve already done it — the first Friday of every month leading up to August, we have a campaign meeting,” Herrick said. “We get volunteers from the community, volunteers from our board of directors to help us seek out new campaigns.

“We did more campaigns this year than we have ever done in the four years I’ve been here at the United Way of Odessa. We’re talking workplace campaigns. We did 233. “As we start to look at the next campaign year, we start planning right now to kick off our campaign in August of 2020.”

Herrick said the United Way of Odessa is looking for new businesses to help make up the difference in last year’s shortfall.

“Unfortunately, some money was lost when some oil companies got bought out by larger companies that are in another city, or even another state,” he said.

Another angle, Herrick said, is to make giving less onerous for donors.

“We’re trying to do a friendly competition,” he said. “We did one this year with six businesses, and each of those six businesses increased their giving over last year. We think we’re on to something with that.

“We’re going to explore new and innovative ways to generate enthusiasm in the community, and anyone in the community is welcome to attend our planning meetings the first Friday of every month at 1:30 p.m. at the United Way of Odessa facility (128 E. Second St.).

Herrick said continued support from a core group of corporate donors like Saulsbury Industries and Medical Center Health System are vital to United Way programs.

“No. 1 is Saulsbury, our largest donor, and that’s because of Dick Saulsbury’s culture of giving back to the community,” Herrick said. “And it’s not just for United Way. He’s involved with a lot of agencies and his family is, as well. They are our largest donor and they have been for years.

The next one is MCH, a huge donor to the United Way of Odessa. Great employees, great campaign every year. The next one is Odessa College. Over 98 percent of their employees contributed and gave to the United Way of Odessa to the tune of over $53,000. They are great donors. Another one is the City of Odessa; a great organization. They had great participation this year and were another over-$50,000 donor to the United Way.”

Russell Tippin, CEO of Medical Center Health System, said the hospital and United Way seemed like an obvious partnership.

“I think over the years, Medical Center has seen how United Way directly affects people in West Texas and the Permian Basin, especially as interrelated as it was,” Tippin said. “The United Way and Medical Center Health System have always had a very big relationship as far as our employees believe in their mission. They believe in what they do and who they help. It seems pretty natural for our employees to support a foundation such as the United Way.

“I’m very proud of the employees here, expecting nothing in return. If they’re going to choose a way to give money and help people, I think United Way is an excellent choice.”