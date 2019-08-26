  • August 26, 2019

Quick Hits Aug. 26

Posted: Monday, August 26, 2019

Melton to be honored

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will recognize Larry Melton with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.

He is only the third recipient to receive this honor. Bill Elms was honored in 2006 and Dick Gillham was recognized in 2016.

The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate leadership in both the chamber and throughout the community over a sustained period of time. Melton served as the president of the Odessa Chamber’s Board of Directors in 1981-82. He has remained active in the organization, still attending board meetings and retreats, as well as just about every chamber event held every year.

Melton also served as mayor of Odessa from 2001 until 2012 when his term expired.

Sponsorships for the Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet are still available. To sponsor this event, contact Lynn Van Amburgh at 432-333-7862 or email at lynnva@odessachamber.com.

https://odessachamber.com/

 

Legal Clinics for veterans

 

Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans has scheduled Legal Clinics for veterans from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Nov. 12 at Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas, 212 N. Main St., Ste. 101, Midland.

The clinics offer free legal advice to U.S. veterans and their spouses on civil matters including child support/custody, divorce, veterans’ benefits, landlord/tenant, wills/estate planning, federal tax issues, driver’s license restoration and expunctions. Applicants must schedule an appointment and will be prescreened for financial eligibility.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 686-0647.

Caregiver Support Group

The Courtyards Assisted Living and Memory Care, 201 Parks Village Drive, has scheduled Caregiver Support Group from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month through Dec. 24.

Anyone caring for a person 60 years of age and older are invited to join the group. By working together, participants can help each other cope with effects of disease and aging.

Group members openly discuss their feelings, experiences, and fears in a non-judgmental and supportive atmosphere. Practical issues such as healthcare assistance, dealing with behaviors, respite and much more are discussed.

For more information, call 339-1048.

Hero Night

Chick-fil-A, 3805 E. 42nd St., has scheduled a Local Hero Night in support of all local and state law enforcement and firefighters from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 12.

Local and state law enforcement vehicles, McGruff the Crime Dog, Kidd’s & Canvas, a jumper from Main Event Sports on Air, and the Chick-fil-A Cow will be in attendance.

Child-safe fingerprinting will be conducted by the local police department.

For information, call 550-7421.

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

