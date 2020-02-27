Quick Hits Feb. 27

Vote Early

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

>> Ector County Courthouse, Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

>> Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Dance competition fundraiser

The Alpine Public Library will present Dancing with Alpine’s Stars, a dance competition fundraiser, Saturday at the Alpine Civic Center, 801 W. Holland Ave., Alpine.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Two trophies will be awarded to competitive duo's who receives the most votes overall and for those who receive the most votes on the night of the event.

Votes are $5 each.

Admission is $20 individuals or $35 for couples.

Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres and desserts plus one drink of beer, wine, soft drink or water per spectator. These drinks are also available for purchase.

The proceeds from this fundraiser will help support the operations of the library.

Go online to see list of competitors, tickets, to vote or donate, or for more information or call 432- 837-2621.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rqfr3wc

Young Artists Competition

The Odessa College Visual & Performing Arts Department will present the 2020 Young Artists Competition, an event that will showcase the talent of young musicians.

Finalists will participate in a live concert in front of judges at 7 p.m. Saturday at the OC Jack Rodgers Fine Arts Auditorium, 201 W. University Blvd.

Open to any musician between the ages of 17-20, including vocalists or instrumentalists. Participants may perform music from any of the classical, jazz, pop, or musical theater genres.

Participants will compete for cash prizes and may qualify for a full tuition scholarship to study music at OC.

Prize winners will be announced on stage after the concert.

For more information, call 335-6416.

ON THE NET

>> odessa.edu