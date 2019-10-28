  • October 28, 2019

Nurses honored for their work - Odessa American: Local News

Posted: Monday, October 28, 2019 5:37 pm

Nurses honored for their work oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Permian Basin Great 25 Nurses, a local nonprofit created to recognize outstanding nurses in the Permian Basin, recently held its first event.

Nurses were recognized for their outstanding achievements and work within their communities. “We wanted a program here in West Texas to recognize the great contributions nurses make in our communities,” Brandi McDonald, founder of PB Great 25, said in a news release. “Although we are not Dallas, Fort Worth, or Houston, West Texas has great healthcare services and great team members providing those services.”

Honorees included:

Odessa Regional Medical Center: Martin Arroyos; Melonye Huber; Latricia Mariscal; and Edna Pelopero.

Medical Center Hospital: Melinda Webb.

University of Texas Permian Basin: Diana Ruiz.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center: Carol Boswell; Lea Keesee; Joyce Miller; and Kelly Moseley.

