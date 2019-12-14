Full potential is minister’s goal

The Rev. Janie Kelley was a businesswoman in Houston for 23 years before deciding to enroll at the Unity School of Christianity near Kansas City and become a full-time minister.

Operating a hair salon, day spa and clothing boutique but unsatisfied with material success, the Rev. Kelley wanted to lead worshippers in a quest for empowerment as the children of God, she said. She recently became pastor of the Unity of West Texas Church after serving the Unity Spiritual Center in San Angelo for 12 years.

“It’s all about knowing who we are as human beings,” Kelley said. “We’re the precious children of God, the actual offspring of the divine.

“God is always with us and always providing for us. Our job is to pay attention, reach out and lay hold of the tools and guidance he gives us. It’s very important to be quiet and still and listen to the voice of the Holy Spirit that is in every one of us.”

Kelley, whose maiden name was Humphries, is a 73-year-old Beaumont native who has three children and six grandchildren. Her 210 E. 12th St. church averages five to 10 people at its 11 a.m. Sunday services. She is the author of a book titled “Living Full-Tilt.”

Founded in 1889 in Kansas City, Mo., by Charles and Myrtle Fillmore, the Unity Church is “a healing ministry based on the power of prayer and the power of our thoughts to create our own reality,” according to unity.org. It has a worldwide membership of 1.5 million and is based in the Kansas City suburb of Unity Village.

“God speaks to us through other people and the things we read,” Kelley said. “Just as God made each of us a little different, we each need to find our own relationship with him.”

Becky Benes of San Angelo, who was a member of Kelley’s church there, said she “empowers people to be better than they thought they could be and is not threatened by their success.

“Over and over, I’ve seen Janie give her stage to people so they could grow and develop their skills,” Benes said. “I think her intention is for the highest good of everybody. She believes there is plenty of room for everyone to succeed.

“I think Janie became a minister because she could help more people doing that. She changes you at a spiritual level with the mindset that if I can do it, you can do it, too. She is a gift to anyone she meets.”