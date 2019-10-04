Singers set to take the stage

They are Texas-based and on the way to stardom after being in the top 10 finalists on America’s Got Talent, on Larry The Cable Guy’s History Channel Show Only in America and live in theaters across the country.

The 3 Redneck Tenors are bringing their sound to the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center on Tuesday with 3 Rednecks: Broadway Bound.

The show includes stories, comedy and audience interaction. The singers plan a smorgasbord of songs ranging from gospel and country to Broadway, pop and classical, their website, 3rednecktenors.com, details.

The group includes:

Matthew Lord, a native of California, has performed with almost every major opera house in the U.S., including San Francisco Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Dallas Opera, Houston Opera, Washington Opera, Portland Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, Glimmerglass Opera, Tulsa Opera, The Spoleto Arts Festival among others. He made his New York Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2004 in Boris Godunov. Prolific in all kinds of music, Mr. Lord also performed in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Phantom of the Opera as Piangi in the Hamburg Germany production.

Lord’s concert appearances include engagements with the Detroit Symphony, the Juilliard Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony and Santa Fe Symphony to name a few. He is also a proud graduate of the prestigious Juilliard Opera Center. Lord is the creator and writer of The 3 Redneck Tenors.

Blake Davidson, a Dallas native, is an award-winning singer who has performed all over the world, and whose range of experience includes opera, symphony, and musical theatre. He received his vocal training at The University of North Texas and has been presented in solo concerts at NYU, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Tokyo Opera House.

Davidson has sung with the Anchorage Opera, the Dallas Opera, the Dallas Symphony (on whose Christmas CD he is the featured soloist), the Fort Worth Symphony, and The Florida Orchestra. Performances outside the US include New Zealand’s Auckland Philharmonia and the Filharmonico de Jalisco (Guadalajara, Mexico). Early in his career he was seen off-Broadway at 2nd Stage, and as the ringmaster for the Shrine circus.

In December 2018 he was the featured soloist with the Irving Symphony in their “Home for the Holidays” Christmas concert, and has been engaged by the San Angelo Symphony to be the featured soloist in their 2019 “A Very Merry Christmas” Concert.

Jonathan Frugé, is a Lubbock native. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in music performance and his masters of music in vocal performance from Texas Tech University.

He has appeared at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Meyerson Center, the Texas State Capitol, two appearances at the Texas Music Educators Association convention in San Antonio, 2004 Southwest American Choral Directors Association in Little Rock, the 2005 American Choral Directors Association National Convention in Los Angeles, the 2007 American Choral Masterpieces festival in Austin, the 2009 Texoma NATS featured performance in Lubbock, over 20 featured solos with Texas Tech University Choir, Texas Tech Madrigal Singers, the Texas Tech Matador Singers, and the Lubbock Chorale.

Before joining The 3 Redneck Tenors, he was a highly sought-after stage performer, having over 20 leading roles to his credit including Col. Hugh Pickering in My Fair Lady, Jinx in Forever Plaid, 3 original premiers, 4 regional tours, his first concert appearance with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, and Billy Bob in the first licensed production of The 3 Redneck Tenors.

3 Redneck Tenors were an a cappella vocal trio from Season 2 of America’s Got Talent. They were eliminated in the Vegas Round.