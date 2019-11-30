  • November 30, 2019

Giving Tuesday will aid food bank - Odessa American: Local News

Giving Tuesday will aid food bank

Event features donation match this year

Posted: Saturday, November 30, 2019 6:30 am

Giving Tuesday will aid food bank By Casey Dennis oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

It’s time to step away from the stuffing and move on to the time of giving.

In the spirit of that giving, the West Texas Food Bank is again raising money to ensure families who may be struggling this year have food on their plates this holiday season.

Giving Tuesday is this Tuesday and will be the second year for the Food Bank to hold a Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

“Giving Tuesday is a great way to kick off the fundraising season! You’ve bought all your gifts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so why not give back a little on Giving Tuesday,” WTFB Director of Marketing and Communications Craig Stoker said via email.

He said this year’s event is using Giving Tuesday as a launch for the end of year giving. The Abell-Hanger Foundation is matching every donation given to the West Texas Food Bank, up to $100,000.

“With every dollar donated we can help provide four meals, but thanks to the Abell-Hanger Foundation match, you can help provide eight,” Stoker said. “After sharing our thanks and shopping for gifts over the past few days, our caring community joins together for Giving Tuesday — when we put our gratitude into action!”

Stoker said all donations to the West Texas Food Bank stay here in the Permian Basin, and help fund food and transportation costs for a service area of 19 counties.

Stoker is also encouraging others to start their own fundraisers on Facebook to support the West Texas Food Bank, which has become more common on Facebook as people hold fundraisers on their birthdays. Anyone interested in doing so can start their own fundraiser at https://fb.com/fund/FeedWestTX/.

WTFB serves 19 counties across West Texas, delivering food to various clients and food pantries. Stoker said the majority of their clients are either seniors living on fixed income or children in need, as 40 percent of their clients are 18 and younger, while 60 percent are 60 and older.

Giving Tuesday is next week and all donations through Facebook are fee free right now.

Stoker said in October that the mobile outreaches distributed over 111,000 pounds of food. “The need is surging,” Stoker said.

Donors should visit wtxfoodbank.org or to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FeedWestTX/ to give on Giving Tuesday.

