COPD encompasses variety of ailments

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease is an umbrella of respiratory ailments from emphysema to chronic asthma and bronchitis.

“When you have continuing infections like that it causes damage to the lungs so it kind of gets umbrellaed under the COPD,” Cardiopulmonary Patient Educator Sandra Reyes said.

“The No. 1 cause of COPD is smoking. It’s pollutants in the air. You can get those from work. There is one genetic piece of COPD …,” Reyes said.

Among the symptoms of COPD are coughing with or without phlegm, wheezing and shortness of breath.

“There is no cure for it, but it is treatable and preventable,” Reyes said.

By preventable Reyes means not smoking, wearing a mask or having well-ventilated work spaces if you work with pollutants like sawdust.

“A lot of it too is respiratory infections. You don’t want to get sick all the time, so you need to make sure to get your flu shot and pneumonia vaccine,” she said.

Reyes said regions of the state are just now starting to keep track of COPD so there isn’t an accurate number of the prevalence statewide. But about 5.4 to 5.5 percent of the state’s population has COPD.

Hand hygiene also is important.

A pulmonary function test can be conducted to determine what disease under COPD they have and how severe it is.

“That’s probably the most important is getting in and getting that test done because it will help, too, with the medications. So once you get tested, you get confirmed that your diagnosed, we can go at that point (and) prescribe the correct medication that you need. The bad thing about COPD is because of the symptoms, shortness of breath, coughing, a lot of people think it’s just aging …,” Reyes said.

“Once you get diagnosed and we put you on the right medication, then we really encourage our patients to do pulmonary rehab. We have that at Medical Center,” she added.

There is no cure for COPD, she said. It’s a progressive disease.

“The more that you take care of yourself, it will progress slowly,” Reyes said.

If you continue to smoke or keep getting infections or pneumonia, your lungs are going to progressively get worse.

“What we try to do with our patients is help them avoid any triggers that will cause them to have an exacerbation. We’ll get them on the medications that they need,” she said.

Screening questions are given to patients to help determine how far the disease has progressed.

“… They’re simple questions like do you have a cough? Have you felt short of breath? Have you smoked 100 cigarettes in your entire life? (If) the numbers pretty low on the screener, if you’re 0 to 4 you’re at low risk and 5 to 10 you’re at high risk. We just encourage patients to take the screener to the doctor and say I need to get tested because I think most of the time the doctors are going to think you might have GERD. That’s why you keep coughing, or you might have a touch of asthma or something. They really need to go in and get that test done,” Reyes said.

GERD stands for gastroesophageal reflux disease, Webmd.com said.

You can also get COPD from second-hand smoke.

“It used to be a man’s disease, but now it’s a woman’s disease. It goes back to cigarette advertising which was aimed at men in the 40s and 50s,” Reyes said.

The advertising changed after more women entered the workforce and now they have COPD.

“A lot of them, if they didn’t smoke, they were getting it from their husband’s second hand smoke,” Reyes said.

Flu, colds and sinus infections can exacerbate COPD. So people with COPD should avoid people with the flu, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.

“Stay away from people that are sick. It’s the best thing to do. That’s kind of really hard with COPD patients because they’re in an older stage of life. At that point in life, they have grandkids. Everybody wants to see the grandkids. If they’re sick, I have to tell my patients you need to stay away from them,” Reyes said.