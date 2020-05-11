Giving Tuesday exceeds expectations for food bank

The West Texas Food Bank announced the results from a challenge match provided by the Silva Law Group, PLCC and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association in the amount of $100,000.

Generosity of West Texans, donations large and small were matched, and the West Texas Food Bank reached its goal of $100,000, which combined with the matching funds of $100,000 and the additional $100,000 already donated by the Silva Law Group and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association, will help it provide an additional 1.2 million meals to hungry West Texans.

Food donations to the West Texas Food Bank have dropped to almost zero as the retail outlets are selling out of items which are normally donated to food banks, a news release said.

“To keep up with the increasing demand for food, and to offset the decreasing amount of food coming into the food bank, we are having to purchase more food than ever before,” Executive Director Libby Campbell said in a news release. “In the last nine weeks, we have distributed over 1.5 million pounds of food to tens of thousands of hungry West Texas households, 73 percent of them have never been to a food bank before.”