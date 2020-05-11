  • May 11, 2020

Giving Tuesday exceeds expectations for food bank - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Giving Tuesday exceeds expectations for food bank

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, May 11, 2020 5:05 pm

Giving Tuesday exceeds expectations for food bank oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The West Texas Food Bank announced the results from a challenge match provided by the Silva Law Group, PLCC and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association in the amount of $100,000.

Generosity of West Texans, donations large and small were matched, and the West Texas Food Bank reached its goal of $100,000, which combined with the matching funds of $100,000 and the additional $100,000 already donated by the Silva Law Group and the Permian Basin Trial Lawyers Association, will help it provide an additional 1.2 million meals to hungry West Texans.

Food donations to the West Texas Food Bank have dropped to almost zero as the retail outlets are selling out of items which are normally donated to food banks, a news release said.

“To keep up with the increasing demand for food, and to offset the decreasing amount of food coming into the food bank, we are having to purchase more food than ever before,” Executive Director Libby Campbell said in a news release. “In the last nine weeks, we have distributed over 1.5 million pounds of food to tens of thousands of hungry West Texas households, 73 percent of them have never been to a food bank before.”

Posted in on Monday, May 11, 2020 5:05 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
78°
Humidity: 44%
Winds: SSE at 18mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 84°/Low 60°
Thunderstorms early. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 66°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 91°/Low 64°
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]