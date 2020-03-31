Odessa’s new normal

Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia detailed during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that the county has 10 total positive cases, 60 pending and 29 negatives.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin held a press conference at Hetzler building on the MCH campus. The press conference included Odessa Regional Medical Center and MCH officials along with the Ector County Health Department and Ector County Judge Debi Hays.

Tippin said MCH has completed 60 tests and three tests came back as positive. Tippin said that he projected one of those who tested positive would be sent home. They have 12 negatives and eight pending and the number of pending approvals is 21, which are samples the state has yet to approve to be sent to test labs.

“If we get a lot of tests hung up at the state level,” Tippin said, “… then we’ll probably move to an outside lab to help advance that on.”

Tippin said that MCH has negative pressure rooms ready as well as ventilators and PPE. He said that, as a whole, there are 175 people in MCH and 32 ventilators not in use. He added that they are focused on the mental health and physical health of MCH employees so that they can continue to provide good work for patients.

ORMC President Stacey Brown gave an update saying that they have tested a total of 37 patients and have five that have been positive and seven negative with 25 pending results. They have two under investigation, two confirmed in the ICU on ventilators, and one was discharged.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that the virus is spread from droplets through the air from person to person as well as from surfaces. He said that the best protection from the virus is by maintaining distance, stay at home as much as possible, and to wear a mask if sick to not spread it to other people as well as washing homes.

Saravanan said that if anyone thinks they might have COVID-19 or knows they have it they should, “Stay at home. Isolate yourself from the rest of your family if you can in a room in your house, to only go out if you absolutely need to and to monitor yourself for the symptoms that could warrant you seeking more medical care.”

He said that those treating themselves at home should treat themselves with over the counter medication for fevers and coughs.

MCH General Surgeon Dr. Donald Davenport addressed ongoing studies that are, “discussing the use of ibuprofen based products that don’t do well with (COVID-19) and so probably refraining from that type of medication,” he said. He added that people need to be very cautious about medications they are taking by checking labels and making sure that there is no ibuprofen substance that helps make up the medication.

Hays announced the Emergency Operation Center has relocated to the South Side Senior Center located at 900 S. Dixie Blvd.

Saravanan said that tests are done whether or not patients are priority. Priority one is symptomatic patients who are hospitalized and symptomatic patients who are hospital workers. Priority two is symptomatic patients who have other risk factors so either the elderly or other conditions that could make them sicker than normal. The third priority is other essential care workers that are symptomatic.

“Different labs are getting us test results back in different time frames,” he said. “The first specimen in fact, which is still pending today, I think is day 12 now, that’s sitting somewhere in California at a lab core lab waiting to be tested.” Adding that he thought the long wait was because of the high volume they had. Saravanan also said that since the virus has progressed, other labs have opened up to get test results back in a shorter period of time.

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that a lot of the state labs are open until 1 p.m. on Saturdays and that most tests sent late in the week come back on Mondays.

TURNER TAKES TO FACEBOOK

Following Mayor David Turner’s shelter-in-place order and the Ector County Judge’s declaration of local disaster, some businesses will be finding new ways to operate, while others will temporarily shut down.

On Monday, the Ector County Public Library announced via Facebook that they would close due to Turner’s shelter-in-place order and that, “fines will not accumulate.” They asked cardholders to please keep the materials at home and be safe.

Ector County Independent School District announced that they have extended their cancellation until May 1 but the governor has ordered school close to May 4. Senior centers are closed down, but they are handing out lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at their North Side Senior Center. Hays said that they also deliver meals to those who cannot get there.

Turner took to Facebook to say the county is doing a great job with keeping man camps clean and that there is still no curfew.

Game rooms are closed, he said. He added that the Music City Mall will be closed, but places like restaurants, household stores and any medical facilities or nutritional stores within the mall could stay open. Mobile carwashes are also OK, he said. The city posted that animal grooming businesses (pet bathing, hair grooming, nail clipping, etc.) cannot stay open.

Turner said he is working with grocery stores to limit customers allowed inside, as well as asking them to clean carts. “The most dangerous places in Odessa are when you are in line,” he said. He added that some stores are asking customers to maintain the six-foot distance while others have remained packed.

He once again said that the citizens do not require work permits, but police will ask where drivers are going if pulled over. He also said that essential employees do not need an essential employee form.

Turner said that the shelter-in-place applies to the city and that the Ector County Declaration is very similar considering essential and non-essential employees.

“If you hear it from me, you’re going to hear the same thing from Judge Hays,” Turner said.

He said to call the police if anyone sees citizens in groups of 10 or more and they are not practicing social distancing.

“It’s up to $1,000 fine and up to 180 days in jail,” Turner said. “That’s not in there to penalize, it’s put in there to make people understand how important this is.”

Turner said that if people have questions, they can send them through his Facebook messenger and he will try to address them.

As far as what the county is doing, Precinct 3 Commissioner Dale Childers said Hays sent out an email yesterday asking officials to work on which functions are essential and they are currently in that process.

NURSING PROTOCOLS

Anabella Schwarz, a staff nurse at an isolation unit at MCH gave information on the personal protective equipment nurses wear in the isolation unit. They put on masks and gowns that are waterproof and protect the front of their body and the upper back. They wear double gloves for when they open doors and go from room to room. Nurses wear M-95 masks for those COVID-19 patients or suspected patients and they apply a cloth mask over the M-95 mask. Nurses also wear shoe covers.

Schwarz said that, “I feel secure working on seven central,” she said. “Because at least I have the equipment that I need in order to protect myself and the public and I can leave and go home and feel that I’m not bringing this home with me.”

She added that nurses wear goggles and she wears them over her glasses. She wipes them down after each use. She said that nurses change into scrubs when getting to work and after work they will change and that the scrubs and equipment is disposed after each use. She also said that nurses have the option to shower at work before they leave work.

Larissa Guevara who works as an ICU nurse said that they are a “non-covid” moment at this time so they are mostly using cloth masks and surgical at this time. She said that they wash the cloth masks daily as recommended by the CDC. She added that surgical masks mostly protect other people and prevents the wearer from spreading their own droplets while the M-95 mask is what protects are more for droplet precautions and airborne to prevent from breathing in. Guevara said that wearing a cloth or surgical mask in public could help keep the wearer from spreading any virus they carry and could help prevent them from some exposure from others, but that a lot of people wearing gloves are touching things at stores and taking their gloves home which just brings those germs home. She said that instead, it is more important to wash hands after every activity done.