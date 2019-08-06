  • August 6, 2019

MCH appoints new CEO - Odessa American

MCH appoints new CEO

Posted: Tuesday, August 6, 2019 7:43 pm

MCH appoints new CEO

The Ector County Hospital District Board of Directors unanimously approved the appointment of Russell Tippin as the new President and CEO of Medical Center Health System at Tuesday’s meeting.

Tippin currently serves as the CEO of Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews and has about 20 years of experience in hospital administration. He will step into his new role Sept. 9.

MCHS Chief Financial Officer Robert Abernethy has served as interim chief executive officer since June 14 following Rick Napper’s retirement effective that same day.

Tippin addressed the board and those in the audience once the announcement was made and stressed that communication would be emphasized under his leadership. He held a sign with his email printed on it and asked the community to reach out to him directly about praises and concerns.

"I want to hit the ground running and it starts with communication,” the newly appointed CEO said. “I think that is the key to being successful, just letting everybody know here’s where we’re going and here’s what we want to do. We need your help to get there and we want you to be a part of our team and a part of the solution.”

Other issues on his radar include staff retention and addressing the needs of a growing population.

“I don’t see how any hospital that wants to grow can stand still,” Tippin said. “In health care, if you’re standing still you’re left behind, and I think if you look at the numbers of what everyone is forecasting you’ve got to move with the times and you’ve got to be ready to take in the influx of folks because if not you’ll stress your facilities to where they won't ever recover.”

He said he plans to use his local edge as an advantage and work to make MCHS a healthcare provider of choice in the Permian Basin.

“I’m ready to get busy and I’m ready to make things happen,” he said.

