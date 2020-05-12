ORMC nurse recounts Boston-area hospital

When a call for help was issued last month by a fellow Steward Health Care facility in the Boston area, Odessa Regional Medical Center medical-surgical clinical coordinator Marissa Sierra was among those who answered.

Sierra, the clinical coordinator for the medical-surgical department, and several of her fellow nurses were stationed at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, a suburb of Boston for a month, where there was a surge of COVID-19 cases. ORMC Chief Nursing Officer Carol Cates said five nurses and two respiratory therapists came to the hospital’s aid.

Cates said one of the respiratory therapists works full time at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, another Steward hospital in Big Spring and as needed for Odessa Regional.

Along with Sierra, Kristi Glumpler, Melissa Stevens, Elena Dobson and Racheal Holmes left the weekend of April 10 for Boston. The nurses are from ORMC’s medical-surgical, operating room and critical care units.

The respiratory therapists were Toni Proper and Theresa Yarbrough, who works as needed for ORMC.

“… When we first got there, it was their busiest time and then it started to slow down before we left. … A lot of us were kind of in shock. Whenever we first got there, we found out that entire hospital had over 130 positive COVIDs. It’s like we couldn’t really wrap our minds around it. It’s like more than Midland-Odessa has put together and that was just a small portion of this area of the Boston area that was hit. Then we found out that … most of the patients in this hospital … were all COVID positive. This was where a lot of them were going. We were kind of all in shock,” Sierra said.

She added that they were expecting more COVID patients, as well.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Midland County had 107 confirmed cases and 12 deaths, the Midland Memorial Hospital website said. Ector County, also as of Tuesday afternoon, had 100 cases and four deaths, according to the county website.

Sierra said they didn’t really get a heads-up or orientation when they first arrived, except being told what hospital they were going to. They were shown how to do the hospital’s computer charting and were orientated to the floor they were on so they knew where things were.

“Nobody really prepared us for the amount of patients they had because that was normal for them. They had already been dealing with COVID for up to four weeks prior to that,” Sierra said. “This was the norm for them.”

Sierra, who is married and has three children and two grandchildren, worked 12-hour days on the night shift. She worked 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for 19 out of 30 days.

“They were very long days, long days,” she said. “I worked a COVID unit only floor, so every patient that I had had COVID or had tested positive for COVID at some point of their admission,” she added.

She said they had enough personal protective equipment at Good Samaritan, but it seemed like there were certain nights that it took a little longer to get gowns.

“But there never was a night that we were really without anything. I would have to wait until the gowns became available before I could go into the rooms. It was the same thing with my mask,” Sierra said.

Her mask broke one night so she had to wait for a supervisor to bring her another one.

“It took her over an hour, so I had to wait to go into my patient rooms until I got PPE, but I think that was normal. They had to protect all their equipment just because we do go through it so much,” Sierra said.

She had to wear an N95 respirator mask for every shift and one mask lasted about four shifts.

“I was never taught that previously. We were always taught that they were single use. At the end of your shift, you throw it away. But now things have changed because of the lack of PPE worldwide. Honestly, this is kind of the norm but this is kind of like any hospital that I’ve been at. Your N95 is going to last until it doesn’t last anymore,” Sierra said.

Being in a place where COVID-19 is so prevalent raised Sierra’s awareness of what’s going on.

“Because being here … you hear about the places that are really hit hard, but you don’t really understand it until you get there so I think for sure it’s made me appreciate where we live,” she said. “The bigger cities are more congested. I think where we live is more spread out, but it’s definitely made me realize man I’m very thankful and appreciative of where I live and how low COVID is here and I hope that we can keep it that way …”

Going to the store here, Sierra said, you’re conscious of what you’re wearing and what you’re touching.

“But in the Boston area, to go into the store you can see everybody’s really scared because so many people are getting it from so many different places,” she said.

Everybody here asks her how it was in Boston, but it’s hard to describe because it’s so different. People there would ask her how it was in Texas and she told them that in Odessa and Midland there were fewer cases than they had in that one hospital.

“They didn’t even believe it. They even said, ‘Wow, we had no idea.’ To them, this is normal. They had no idea what was happening in other places,” Sierra said.

She also told people up north that nurses were being laid off because COVID-19 had slowed everything down and there weren’t any elective surgeries when the nurses who went to the Boston area left, something people in Brockton also found hard to believe.

Around the same time elective surgeries resumed in Odessa, they also resumed at the hospital Sierra was stationed at.

“It feels so much safer (here). I feel so far away from all of that just being over here. It’s just a whole different feeling. I’m like man, I really missed home,” Sierra said.

The staff, though, did make the nurses feel welcome.

“They could tell that we were not from there,” she said.

When she told people where she was from, everyone expressed gratitude for her and her colleagues coming to help out.

“… It made us all feel that we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing because at first I think everybody was kind of like well are we doing the right thing? But the minute we got there, everybody made us feel so welcome and they all, you could tell they were just so thankful that they had help,” Sierra said. “They really made you feel good.”

Sierra returned May 9.

“I’ve been working so much, I feel like I’m ready to get back to work. I’m so used to working I’ve done that for years,” Sierra said.

Cates, the ORMC chief nursing officer, said she wished she could have joined them in a lot of ways, but she’s glad the nurses and therapists are home safe.

“I’m thrilled to death that we were able to do that and still take care of our patients here. It worked out really, really well and thank you to all the powers that be that they’re not as needed up there. They’re starting to settle down in the Boston area, so it’s been a good thing all the way around,” Cates said.

She added that she hopes the Brockton hospital will never have to return the favor.

“But it is so nice to know we have that ability. That’s the good thing about this. It proved it worked. We were able to send nurses there in a disaster. God forbid we ever have such a problem, but the reverse could be true and that is a nice place to be,” Cates said.

She added that the medical professionals who flew to Boston are her heroes.

“I cannot say enough about healthcare workers in general. I have not had a single person, not one, who said no I will not take care of these patients. I’ve had people say I’m scared. Heck, we’re all scared but I’ve not had one single person say I can’t do this. I’m going to leave nursing,” Cates said.

Not only are they willing to help but they were willing to assist people they didn’t know in a place that was far away from Odessa. The people they were helping were not their neighbors, their friends or in their community.

Cates said these are the best of what healthcare workers, nurses and respiratory therapists are.

“They demonstrate that here every day. The people that said, ‘I will go,’ I was not real surprised that they said, ‘I will go.’ They are some of the exemplary nurses we have in this institution (including the respiratory therapist). We have exemplary ones that couldn’t go for whatever reason, but these guys, they’re really special. They’re really special. And I can’t say enough about them. I can’t say thank you enough to them. They put their lives on hold; they put their families on hold to take care of someone else …” Cates said.

“It’s kind of fitting they came home during nurses week,” she added.