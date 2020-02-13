  • February 13, 2020

Police searching for woman involved in hit and run at Walmart - Odessa American

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:29 pm

Police searching for woman involved in hit and run at Walmart oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department is reportedly looking for a woman who was involved in a hit and run in a Walmart parking lot.

The reported hit and run occurred at 10:20 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Walmart parking lot located at 4210 North JBS Parkway, an OPD press release stated.

Investigation showed the driver of a white Dodge sedan collided with a white truck and left the scene without meeting necessary legal requirements.

A photo of the woman can be seen on OPD’s website at tinyurl.com/vyfoxta.

Anyone with information about the hit and run is asked to contact Hit & Run Investigator T. Yelley at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 20-02787.

