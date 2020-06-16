PD asking for public’s help identifying burglary suspects

On June 7, at about 8:33 a.m., Odessa Police were called to the 7000 block of Xit Ranch Road about a stolen black 2018 Lincoln Navigator bearing TX LP: MSX9241.

Investigation revealed that two unknown men burglarized multiple vehicles and stole the listed vehicle, a news release detailed.

Anyone who recognizes the men shown below or anyone with information in reference to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective I. Davis at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0010089.