  • May 1, 2020

Restaurants get green light - Odessa American: Local News

Restaurants get green light

Some make decision to stick to takeout, curbside

Posted: Friday, May 1, 2020 3:08 pm

Restaurants get green light By Royal McGregor

Many restaurants welcomed back customers Friday as COVID-19 restrictions eased but not all businesses jumped at the opportunity.

The husband and wife duo and co-owners of Taqueria Reynosa, Martin Rocha and Isamar Rocha, said their restaurant, which transitioned from a food truck to a brick-and-mortar establishment in 2017, will continue to operate as it did during the stay-at-home executive order issued by the Gov. Greg Abbott March 20 that effectively closed seating areas for restaurants and bars due to the coronavirus.

The Taqueria Reynosa owners said they talked about reopening, but came to the conclusion that they will continue to provide takeout and curbside service only.

“We are actually going to keep doing our takeout and curbside service, because we feel that’s the best way for our staff and our customers to be safe,” Martin Rocha said in Spanish and was translated by his wife. “Our number one goal is to make sure our staff and our customers stay healthy.”

Isamar Rocha said during her interview with the Odessa American that Taqueria Reynosa wants to see how Phase 1, which allows restaurants to reopen at 25 percent occupancy, of Abbott’s reopening process goes. She said it’s possible the restaurant will start seating people during Phase 2 of the reopening process, which is scheduled for May 18.

Though the stay-at-home order prevented customers from sitting inside Taqueria Reynosa, the husband and wife duo used the opportunity to do remodeling as their restaurant was previously a gas station.

“We want to finish the remodel next week, so when we do let customers back it can be a nice welcome home,” Isamar Rocha said. “We have that family connection with customers, because a lot of them come here on a daily basis. We know what they like to eat. We know what they like to drink. That’s what we miss, but right now we are more worried about their safety.”

If Taqueria Reynosa decided to open at 25% capacity, Isamar Rocha said that would mean about 13 people would be able to be inside the establishment, which includes staff. The restaurant currently has between six and eight people working at a time and that leaves about five to seven customers inside the restaurant.

Isamar Rocha said the restaurant will slow play the transition back to normalcy.

“With the support of our staff and the support of our community, we got through this, but we still have to take it day by day,” she said. “We can’t jump the bridge. We have to slowly take it slow.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

