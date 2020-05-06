Antibody testing will be at Coliseum

Antibody testing on first responders will begin Monday at the Ector County Coliseum.

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan explained that the testing is not to establish immunity but if you have been exposed. “…it is for research purposes to plan out what our response should look like and where we are on the curve.”

He said the test is not a swab like the COVID-19 test but is a blood draw to determine if someone has been exposed. Some local medical offices are already doing the antibody testing but he said those results, unlike the COVID-19 tests, are not required to be reported to the health department.

EctorCounty’s setup for the first responder antibody testing runs through May 15 and will work much like the current COVID-19 testing being done at the Ector County Coliseum. Those results of first responders will be reported to the health department.

CountyCommissioner Eddy Shelton said the antibody testing is a partnership between local agencies including Texas Tech, ECISD, UTPB, the county and the city. He said first responders have more contact with citizens than most people do and determining how many have been exposed could provide useful information.

During Wednesday’s Zoom news briefing, the theme was one of thankfulness for the work of nurses.

Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said the 200th birthday of Florence Nightingale, called the lady with the lamp, is particularly fitting in light of the pandemic this year. “It speaks volumes for what we are going through…we are doing things we have never done before and the current times is us carrying a lamp into the darkness. I can’t say thank you enough.”

Timmons also gave an update on MCH staff saying that a second housekeeper is quarantining at home not because of contact at the hospital but because she rode to work with another housekeeper who is also self-isolating.

ORMC President Stacey Brown said she knows nursing is a calling and expressed gratitude for all nurses.

Brown reported that out of 316 tests, 14 have been positive, 298 negative and four are pending.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that out of 785 tested, 55 have been positive, 712 negative, 18 pending and none were on ventilators. He said he had cooked hamburgers for nurse’s day and offered up his appreciation. “A special thank you to every nurse in our community for all the things they do…things most people couldn’t handle.”

Saravanan talked about his positive experiences with nurses and the difficult work they do. He also addressed a May 2 statewide peak in the number of Texas cases just as Texas is opening up.

He said it is too soon to tell if that peak had anything to do with limited opening across Texas and said if Texans don’t continue to embrace social distancing that there could be repercussions in more cases.

“We will most definitely see a spike if we don’t follow those principals. We can still have some level of normalcy while being safe,” he added with Mother’s Day on the horizon this Sunday.

Ector County’s numbers on Wednesday reported 90 positives, 63 negatives, four deaths, 1405 tested. The drive through testing showed 192 calls received with 52 tested, three positive, 36 negative, 13 pending.