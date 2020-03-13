Quick Hits March 13

Fun Day

The CAF High Sky Wing, CAF Desert Squadron and West Texas Aviators has scheduled Aviation Fun Day, "Ghosts of West Texas," from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at CAF High Sky Wing Hangar, 9600 Wright Dr.

There will be open cockpit tours, museum tours, aircraft rides and a fly-in day.

Lunch will be available for purchase.

Admission is free.

Meeting

The Comanche Trails Wood Turners has scheduled a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at George Hancock’s shop, 1709 Clark St., Midland.

Randy Thorne from Lubbock will turn off set goblets on the wood lathe. The event is open to the public.

For more information, call 432-439-5343.

Expo

All Things Beautiful Spring Expo will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Luncheon

The Junior League of Midland Inc. has scheduled the annual Shotguns & Stilettos Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Midland Country Club, 6101 TX-349, Midland.

Guest speaker will be fashion brand founder and philanthropist Rebecca Minkoff.

All proceeds benefit The Junior League of Midland Inc.

Go on line for tickets or tables.

Benefit

The Boys & Girls Club has scheduled Breakfast with Champions Benefit from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 7 at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Sponsorships are available. To sponsor or for more information, call Stephanie Plieness at 432-337-8389.

