OA wins Texas APME awards

For the second time in three years Odessa American reporters have won first place in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors journalism competition for Freedom of Information reporting on misbehavior by the City of Odessa.

Paul Wedding, who is now a reporter for the Houston Chronicle, took first place in the annual competition this year for his reporting on a police report filed by a city attorney who said he feared a physical assault by former Councilman Malcolm Hamilton during a 2019 city council meeting. The city stonewalled for months until ordered by the Texas Attorney General’s office to produce the report.

Emily Le Coz, USA Today Network managing editor of regional investigations, judged the category and called the reporting “Excellent effort on the part of the Odessa American and its staff to pry loose information from the city that its leaders clearly wanted to keep hidden. This entry embodies the spirit of this contest category, which rewards ‘persistence and tenacity in fighting for FOI.’”

The OA also won the Team Effort first place prize this year for reporting on the heartbreaking mass shooting on Aug. 31, 2019, that left 7 dead and 25 injured in a wild shooting spree around mostly Odessa and parts of Midland by gunman Seth Ator, who was shot and killed by police in a field near Cinergy Theatre.

Lois Norder, senior editor for investigations at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, judged the category and wrote: “Under the most trying circumstances, the Odessa American staff provided comprehensive, compelling coverage for their readers. These horrific crimes pose difficult challenges for news organizations, including not only deadline pressures but also sensitive questions about approaching grieving families and denying fame the shooter may have sought. The OA handled these as well as any news organization in the country.”

The OA also placed third in breaking news for that same reporting and got an honorable mention for online package of the year for it. In the Star Breaking News Report of the Year category, the staff also placed third.

Casey Dennis placed third in editorial writing and was also named as third in the Star Opinion Writer of the Year category. Her writing was described as “heartfelt and outstanding” by judges.

The Team Effort, breaking news and online awards included team members Bob Campbell, Ruth Campbell, Royal McGregor, Courtney Borchert, Mark Rogers, Ben Powell, Casey Dennis, Drew Howarton, Kennedy Mitchell, Tony Venegas, Michael Bauer, Lee Scheide, Ben Adams, Ronnie Reynosa and Laura Dennis.