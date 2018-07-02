Odessa Jaycee parade moves festivities to Fourth of July

Since the Firecracker Fandango has been around, the Annual Independence Celebration Parade has followed, including when they changed the festivities to the weekend before the July 4.

“We received a lot of complaints and comments about it not being on the fourth so this year we’re doing it on the fourth, separate from them (Firecracker Fandango),” Cindy Kager, Odessa Jaycee member, said.

This year, the Odessa Jaycee’s 69th Annual Independence Celebration Parade will be from 10 a.m. to noon on July 4. This year’s theme is “Celebrating American sOIL.”

“We’re really celebrating America and West Texas type oil because that’s a lot of our bread and butter,” Kager said.

To register and enter your float in the parade, you can fill out a form on the Odessa Jaycee’s Facebook and bring it at 8 a.m. on July 4 to the Odessa College Sports Center, 201 W University Blvd.

The theme being American oil, Kager said she hopes local oil companies will come out to represent the area and the booming oil economy.

“I’m hoping that we’ll get some oil companies out there since we’re celebrating that we have American oil,” Kager said.

Though, floats are not restricted to only oil-field related decorations.

“We also are happy to see just ‘proud to be an American’ decorations,” Kager said.

Either way, the point of the parade is to come out and share in what Kager said is “an annual tradition for a lot of families.”