  • July 2, 2018

Odessa Jaycee parade moves festivities to Fourth of July - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Odessa Jaycee parade moves festivities to Fourth of July

This year’s theme is ‘Celebrating American sOIL'

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
If You Go
  • What: Odessa Jaycee’s 69th Annual Independence Celebration Parade
  • When: from 10 a.m. to noon on July 4
  • Where: starting at 23rd Street to Ninth Street on Andrews Highway
  • Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Odessa College Sports Center, 201 W University Blvd. Judging starts at 9 a.m.

Posted: Monday, July 2, 2018 2:30 am

Odessa Jaycee parade moves festivities to Fourth of July By Mariana Veloso Odessa American

Since the Firecracker Fandango has been around, the Annual Independence Celebration Parade has followed, including when they changed the festivities to the weekend before the July 4.

“We received a lot of complaints and comments about it not being on the fourth so this year we’re doing it on the fourth, separate from them (Firecracker Fandango),” Cindy Kager, Odessa Jaycee member, said.

This year, the Odessa Jaycee’s 69th Annual Independence Celebration Parade will be from 10 a.m. to noon on July 4. This year’s theme is “Celebrating American sOIL.”

“We’re really celebrating America and West Texas type oil because that’s a lot of our bread and butter,” Kager said.

To register and enter your float in the parade, you can fill out a form on the Odessa Jaycee’s Facebook and bring it at 8 a.m. on July 4 to the Odessa College Sports Center, 201 W University Blvd.

The theme being American oil, Kager said she hopes local oil companies will come out to represent the area and the booming oil economy.

“I’m hoping that we’ll get some oil companies out there since we’re celebrating that we have American oil,” Kager said.

Though, floats are not restricted to only oil-field related decorations.

“We also are happy to see just ‘proud to be an American’ decorations,” Kager said.

Either way, the point of the parade is to come out and share in what Kager said is “an annual tradition for a lot of families.”

Reference Links

Posted in on Monday, July 2, 2018 2:30 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
94°
Humidity: 33%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 74°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 74°
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2018, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]